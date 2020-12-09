By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja

In a bid to end insecurity in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari and governors of the 36 states of the federation yesterday resolved to work more with traditional rulers and community members to improve local intelligence gathering that would aid the work of security agencies.

At a meeting with the governors on the growing spate of insecurity, the president who listened to presentations by a governor from each of the six geo-political zones on their specific security challenges recalled that in the old order, communities identified new comers and passed information to constituted authorities.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, quoted the president as saying: “The sub-region is no longer safe, more so with the collapse of the former Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi’s regime and the cross border movement of weapons and criminals.

“Governors must work with traditional rulers. Try and work with

traditional rulers to boost intelligence gathering”.

Giving an overview of the security situation in each of the geopolitical zones, the president said his administration had done well in the North-East and South-South, adding however that the South-South situation was still worrisome.

“Every day I get situation reports about illegal refineries and the blowing up of pipelines. You must stop local rogues from sabotaging oil installations,’’ he noted.

Addressing the issue of banditry and kidnapping reported in each of

the geo-political zones, President Buhari said, “Security is important and we must secure the whole country. We are thinking very hard on the issue of kidnapping. We will make it possible for the military to get

to the bandits and kidnappers and eliminate them.’’

He explained that the closure of the nation’s land borders was partly an attempt to control the smuggling of weapons and drugs into the country.

“Now that the message has sunk in with our neighbours, we are looking

into reopening the borders as soon as possible,’’ the president stated.

President Buhari also gave assurances that the country’s military will continue to get the support they need to fight criminals.

“I am not going to the public to speak about the vehicles and equipment we have ordered. What I can say is that the military received armoured cars and other equipment and they are training the trainers. More of such equipment, including military aircrafts will come in,’’ he added.

On the issues raised on #ENDSARS protest and its hijack by hoodlums to cause mayhem and destroy private and public property, President Buhari sounded a strong warning about possible recurrence, saying that no responsible government will allow that to happen.

“We do not stop anyone from demonstrating, but you don’t set up roadblocks and smash windscreens. Which government will allow that?’’ He queried.

President Buhari noted that the foreign press coverage of the #EndSARS

violence was not balanced, citing specifically the CNN and BBC for

omitting the number of policemen killed, police stations that were

razed, and the prisons that were thrown open for inmates to escape.

“I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened. (They said we are all at fault. We don’t have the

sympathy of anyone. We are on our own).’’

The President said violent demonstrations will no longer be allowed, adding that “democracy does not mean confusion or lack of accountability.’’

On the eight-month long strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the president said lecturers have refused to take into consideration the larger challenges facing the country.

“Government conceded something. The problem is that they refused to

look at the problem of the whole country. The Minister of Labour is working hard at it. It is amazing how ASUU will stay out of classrooms for so long. There’s a need for our elites to understand the challenges facing the country,” President Buhari said.