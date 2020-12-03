BY Jonathan Nda-Isaiah,ERNEST NZOR AND GRACE EKONG, Abuja

In a rare display of humility and humble submission to the whims of the parliament by a president of a country in this part of the globe, President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to appear before members of the House of Representatives to brief the federal lawmakers on the security situation in the country.

Speaker of the House, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this to State House correspondents yesterday after meeting with President Buhari at the presidential villa.

He said he was in Aso Rock to discuss Tuesday’s resolution of the Green Chamber asking the president to appear before the House to explain the worsening security situation in the country.

He, however, noted that although the lawmakers did not fix a date for the president to appear, a date had been agreed, which he did not reveal but simply said “in the near future.”

The Speaker said the lawmakers demanded to see the president on burning issues and he was willing to listen “as is typical of Mr President, the usual democrat that he is.”

“And what we basically sought is to convey the resolution of the House and to fix a date, which we did not fix out of respect for Mr President and his very tight schedule, what date will be convenient. We have agreed on a date and he will meet with the House to address the situation. He is is a perfect democrat. He will come and address the House in the nearest future,” Gbajabiamila said.

The Speaker observed that President Buhari was more concerned about the trend of things in the country, assuring that the president is more committed to the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

He explained that the purpose of summoning the president was to enable him to come and talk to Nigerians through their elected representatives.

He continued: “I think he is more concerned than me and you. Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. We will leave everything until when he comes to the House. Let me not preempt him. All I can tell you for now is that he is fully committed to the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

“He is coming to talk to Nigerians through the House. You know that the House, as it’s constituted, every Nigerian is present in the House. Every constituency in this country is represented in the House. So when Mr President is talking to the House, he is talking to Nigerians through their representatives”.

Challenges Beyond Military, Say Govs

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) observed yesterday that the security challenges bedeviling the country are beyond the nation’s military.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, who disclosed this in Maiduguri yesterday, noted that the military which is overwhelmed by many security challenges cannot tackle the security situation that includes insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Fayemi spoke when the Forum paid a visit to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State to condole with the government and people of the state over the attack by the Boko Haram insurgents which led to the murder of farmers on their farmlands.

He said, “We are here, Your Excellency, first to express our condolences to the families and loved ones of our lost citizens, and also to the good people of Borno State, and yourself as the leader of our people here.

“But what happened in the last three days is by far beyond any imagination; it was a massacre and it was one that none of us could come to terms easily.

“I know there is an element of fatigue that will creep into this every time this happens. We never let you rest on your phones

expressing sympathies. We come here as delegation; you speak to us about your genuine believe on what could help us tackle this challenge that is depleting our country and we pledge to take steps to engage the leadership of our country. So, there is very little we can say to you now that we haven’t said before as your brothers.

“There is nothing new that you haven’t told us that you haven’t told the delegation from Mr President yesterday. We have all heard directly from you. Your six point agenda, we have read it and you have just expressed to us in our private conversation. All I can say to you sir is that we fully and wholeheartedly endorse every single point on that agenda.

“The reality we can all say, I personally as security scholar, the

reality I can see is that our military is overwhelmed. Our military is

no longer in a position to single-handedly tackle this menace

effectively. It is not a criticism of our military. If one were to

suggest a coalition beyond that, it will even include our

neighbouring countries who are probably more experienced in fighting asymmetrical war.

“It will not be a loss of our pride as a country if that was to happen and this is certainly something that we as your colleagues and brothers will put before Mr President”.

The NGF delegation to Borno included the governor of Sokoto State and the vice chairman of the forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, and Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Fayemi continued; “This not a visit to gratify ourselves that we have come to you. No; it is expression of also our own frustration that we have not been able because we have held series of meetings; you have been present at these meetings, some with Mr President, meetings with security chiefs. We have highlighted all the issues; you had spoken frankly on all those occasions, but we are still where we are.

“We can’t bring back the people we have lost in the last couple of

days, but if we do not take the necessary steps, the entire nation

will be consumed by this insurgency”.

Governor Fayemi noted that the forum will continue

to support the government of Borno in engaging appropriate authorities to find solutions to the insecurity.

“We need to stand solidly with you, assist in whatever way you want us to, ensuring that our government takes the right position in order to tackle this problem. I want to assure that we shall not relent as your brothers in conveying this to the appropriate authorities,” he added.

Responding, Governor Zulum decried the continuous attacks on innocent people in the state.

He said, “We need to address the underlying causes of the insurgency, while appreciating the effort of the federal government in implementing some policies that are geared towards addressing poverty in the entire nation.

“We have said all; there is nothing new that I can say. But when shall we end this insurgency? That’s something very important.”

He also expressed appreciation to all the members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum for their support to Borno in time of trouble even as he also thanked them for the visit.

Northern Women Call For National Prayer

Meanwhile, women from the northern part of the country under the umbrella of the Northern Women Peace Forum have called for national prayer over the lingering insecurity in parts of the North.

The national coordinator of the group, Hajia Binta Kuraye, who made the call during a press conference in Abuja, also appealed to all state governors to call for fasting and prayers in their respective states to end the menace of killings across the country.

She said, “Killing of the farmers in Borno State and the incessant

killings across the North is simply unacceptable. We are begging the world to come to the aid of Nigerians because what is happening in Nigeria is too much, the killing of people which happened on Saturday and the killing of over eight people recently in Kaduna is too bad.

“We are also calling on governors to invite clerics to Government Houses and Christians should go to church for serious prayers for God’s forgiveness about what is happening in Nigeria.

“If farmers are not safe, how can a country like Nigeria even talk of food sufficiency in a time like this when this administration’s cardinal policy is anchored on ensuring that Nigerians go to farm and produce what we can eat?”

In her remarks, the national secretary of the forum, Amina Yahaya Goya, said the group was concerned about the killings of vibrant

young men who went out to source for a living but couldn’t come back.

Goya said, “If we cannot go out to source for a living and come back home peacefully to cater for our family, then which country are we? The Boko Haram started in Borno State but today, it has grown more wings to other parts of the country and nobody knows where and when this will stop.

“We are not happy about the spate of insecurity in the country. Our brothers, sisters, friends and neighbours are being killed every day and the country cannot protect them”.

The forum further noted that the government had been doing its best to tackle the security situation in their own ways, adding that government’s best was not good enough given the current happenings in the North.

The forum also condoled with the governor of Borno State and the entire people of the state over the massacre.