BY NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

President Muhammad Buhari has tasked the new Service Chiefs to adopt new strategies in tackling insecurity bedevilling the country.

The President gave the charge in his remarks at the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) meeting in Kaduna.

“Adopt new strategies and come up with plans that will end this ugly situation where the lives of our people are continue to be threatening by criminals.

“the government will continue to deal with insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals who continue to threaten the innocent citizens across the country”.

Represented by His Chief of staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the President condemned all act of criminality, saying that criminals are criminals and should be dealt with accordingly without result to ethnic value.

He urged the NSGF “to discuss on the verge ways with strong collaboration with security architecture , security personnel and the people in defeating terrorism, banditry and criminality across the region.

” we are confronting various dimension of security challenges and we will continue to emancipation our people from poverty, if there is no peace there will be no sustainable growths and without development there will be no peace either.

“I want to draw your attention to key issues bothering the northern region these are population growth, agriculture and among others. We will be waiting for your resolution on this issues for positive change”.

President Buhari also commended the efforts of NSGF for their contributions towards national growth and development.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman of NSGF and Governor of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Lalong said that farming which is the major occupation of the people of the region is been hampered, food security jeopardized and the economy of the country is been affected as a result of insecurity.

Lalong said that the forum remains resolute in advising the Federal Government to collaborated with relevants security agencies to work for a more secured nation.

“We will continue to engage other stakeholders as we seek solution to end insurgency, banditry kidnapping and other criminals activities. There is need for us to double our efforts in tackling issues of insecurity and over coming them”.

“The issue of Farmer/herder clashes is issue that should be carefully address with an open minds and without sentiment, while we agreed that open grazing is no longer sustainable for obvious reasons.

“The forum has also key in into National Livestock Program (NLTP) as a veritable option that will go a long way in ending this crisis through organized ranching. we therefore appealed to our colleagues in other parts of the country, opinion leaders to be cautious of their utterances and actions, we must identify and punish crime no matter who commit it” he stressed.