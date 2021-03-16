BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Following the arrest of the dreaded herdsman, Iskilu Wakili and two other persons, the Oyo State Police Command on Monday said they would ensure their diligent prosecution.

The state Police Commissioner, Ngozi Onadeko disclosed that a discreet investigation on the suspects had commenced with their transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department, (CID), Iyaganku Ibadan, Oyo State.

She said seasoned detectives have since commenced investigation of Wakili and his suspected accomplices, inviting members of the public who have corroborating evidence against them to appear.

According to her, this would go a long way in ensuring that water tight evidence is established for the purpose of diligent prosecution.

The police boss refuted the allegation of detaining complainants who reported any case against the Fulani herdsmen at the police station in

Ibarapa axis and equally took money from them before granting them

bail.

“This assertion is unfounded and baseless”, she said.

While assuring that diligent investigation and prosecution would be taken into consideration at all times, the CP strongly discouraged the

propagation of unverified and misleading news, by persons or groups of persons.

She said such misinformation was counterproductive to feats achieved by the police through diligence and dedication in the pursuit of

justice.

The police boss stated that the police command was more than ever willing to partner with members of the public in prompt response to

complaints and intelligence gathered, urging members of the public not to relent in rendering prompt and accurate information void of any

form of social coloration with the police.