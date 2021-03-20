BY HEMBADOON ORSAR |

The Benue State Police Command has announced the restriction on commercial motorcycle movement in Makurdi, the state capital from 8pm through 6am.

Our correspondent gathered that the ban is sequel to the increasing crime rate in the state capital which is usually carried out by commercial motorcyclists popularly called “Okada”.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, in a statement disclosed that the command had observed an increase in movement of motorcycles beyond 8pm and ordered police officers to re-enforce the restriction as earlier announced by the state government in 2016 for peaceful co-existence.

The PPRO who recalled that the Benue State Government under the leadership of Governor Samuel Ortom on the 16 May, 2016, announced the restriction on commercial motorcyclists movement in Makurdi between 8pm to 6am.

“This pronouncement was made following reports that criminal acts in the Benue State capital are carried out on motorcycles including the murder of one of the senior special assistant to the governor on Security, Mr Denen Igbana, who was shot dead at his residence in Makurdi by assailants who came on motorcycles.

“So we as a command want to remind Benue citizens that this order remains enforced till date, whoever violates it will be arrested and prosecuted according to the law”

Governor Ortom had also banned the operations of Okada and Toyota Corolla popularly called Duck-Nyash in Sankera axis comprising, Kastina-Ala, Ukum and Logo local governments following the incessant attacks by bandits that led to the killing of Chief Terkura Suswam, the elder brother to Senator Gabriel Suswam and other people in the area.