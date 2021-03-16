By Yemisi Okunlola, Abuja

National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Prof. Dickson Akoh, on Tuesday admonished Nigerian Journalists on good and accurate reportage.

According to Akoh, only genuine and verifiable reportage could assist the country, especially, the security agents win the war against terrorism.

Akoh gave this charge when the Online Journalists in Abuja visited his office to honour the PCN as ‘Organization of the Year’.

“The country is passing through a whole lot, security-wise, your report will go a long way in helping the country, as efforts are being intensified to address the security concerns, anything that could heighten or instill fear should not be reported. Am not saying you should not be objective in your report, but issue of security are very sensitive that can cause high degree of disharmony or tension in the land”, Akoh said.

On the Bill for an Act to establish Nigerian Peace Corps, currently before the National Assembly, Akoh charged the online media to continue bringing out the best in the Bill in their reportage, while calling on lawmakers to expedite actions on its passage.

Earlier in his address, chairman of National Assembly New Media, Comrade Yemi Itodo, applauded the many selfless and voluntary activities of the Corps towards nation-building.

“The nomination of PCN for Organization of The Year recognition is hinged on the many laudable community efforts of the organisation and her activities at ensuring peace, unity, safety and security of Nigerian people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We cannot forget in a hurry, the role the PCN played during the general lockdown in Nigeria in 2020, by collaborating with different security agencies and essential workers across the federation, at ensuring the security and safety of the people, while striving to get the masses to conform with the Federal Government’s guidelines at curtailing the spread of COVID-19,” Itodo said.

The Journalist used the occasion to call on the National Assembly to quickly pass the Bill before it for onward assent of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that, the Bill would give legal backing for Prof. Akoh-led Peace Corps to enable it assist in curbing insecurity in the schools.