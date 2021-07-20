The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, has said the Nigerian Army has lived up to expectations and will continue to remain focused in tackling security challenges.

The COAS stated this in a goodwill message to officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He admitted that Nigeria is faced with a myriad of security challenges.

“No doubt the Nation is faced with myriads of security challenges. The Nigerian Army has so far lived up to expectations and will continue to remain focused in tackling these challenges.” he said

He said the Eid festival provides a unique opportunity for the personnel to reflect and redouble their efforts towards fulfilling the Service’s constitutional roles of defeating the nation’s adversaries and defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

The COAS commended the sacrifices of troops in “Operations HADIN KAI, HADARIN DAJI, THUNDER STRIKE, WHIRL STROKE” and all other operations the NA is engaged both in the Country and abroad.

“Let me use this opportunity to once again pay special tributes to our colleagues who have paid the supreme price in the defence of our Fatherland. May their gentle souls rest in peace.” he said

Gen Yahaya had on assumption of office promised to promote merit, applaud gallantry, celebrate excellence and honour heroes.

“I shall continue to appreciate and applaud competence, diligence and dedicated service. As I will reward excellence and achievements, I will not hesitate to punish indiscipline, indolence, negligence and all untoward acts.” he said

He said though not compromising investment in the officer cadres, he is particularly concerned with the development of individual soldier as well as empowering the Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) and the Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) so that they can play their roles effectively as a bridge between the officers and soldiers.