The Nigerian Army has received massive praises for showcasing a high level of human rights compliance in its various operations across the country this year.

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) made the revelation in a special report appraising the performance of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in 2020.

In the report signed by the special rapporteur, Dr. Abubakar Gana, on Wednesday, the army also scored lofty points for its successful search and rescue operations, which was rated above previous years.

The report also rubbished the allegations of human rights abuses against the army, noting that the establishment of a human rights desk and credible leadership provided by the army’s hierarchy made the difference this year.

The report observed that the army’s various internal security operations were successful and appreciated by all Nigerians.

The troops also improved in professionalism, commitment and proactiveness in their line of duty with improved accountability and transparency, according to the report.

To consolidate on these gains in the incoming year, the CESJET, however, recommended that troops cultivate a more robust relationship with the media community towards ensuring that prominence is not given to the propaganda of terrorist and militant groups in the country.

The centre also urged the army to imbibe the habit of controlling the narrative in the public space to keep the populace abreast of its operations and the motives behind its involvement in internal security operations in the country.