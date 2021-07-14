House of Representatives has suggested that the government should engage Private Defence Contractors for targeted security operations to combat incessant security challenges in the country.

The House also urged the executive arm of government to, by every means possible ensure intelligence-gathering among security agencies. At the same time, the House urged the office of the National Security Adviser (oNSA) and civil security agencies to identify and arrest cult group leaders, violent agitators, and networks of criminal groups at the tertiary education level as well as society at large.

This is contained in the recommendations of the special summit of the House considered yesterday.

The House also seeks the creation of a special unit within the police force to work to keep the nation’s forests safe from bandits and kidnappers.

The special summit on national security headed by the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila also noted that Nigeria’s dependence on the import of basic security requirements should be reduced by enhancing the existing military production facilities and private companies across the country for immediate supply of needed security equipment.