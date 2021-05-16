BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

As problem of school children abduction for ransom continues to occur in some parts of the country, the wife of Lagos State Governor Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Saturday urged parents and guardians to keep close tab on activities of their children and wards.

Speaking at a special Eid-El-Fitr celebration put together by the state government to officially mark the end of Ramadan, held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said it was important for parents, especially women to talk to their children and also intensify prayers for the peace and development of Nigeria.

She said, “Lagos, as we all know, is a lovely and loving place to be. We accommodate all the different tribes and ethnic groups. We thank God that this month of Ramadan has been a period where we can look inward, pray more; be more of our brothers’ keepers and take care of one another.

“At this point in time in Nigeria when everyone is talking about insecurity, it is very paramount that each and every one of us takes security very important. Just a few days ago, I was with the Iyaloja General and I was telling her that as mothers, one of the things we could do is pray more (which I know we have been doing a lot) to support our men that are doing so much out there, and also be very vigilant and talk to the wards under us.

“The same message goes to so many numerous women out there. In any gathering we find ourselves that we have been able to keep ourselves together in peace and harmony, rendering selfless service to one another, we should remember our country, Nigeria in our prayers more regularly than before because there is a lot that prayer can do; we should not give up; we should belief that we have someone up there that is more powerful.”

“More importantly too, as parents and guardians, we must keep close tab on the activities of our children and wards. We all have to be vigilant and ‘say something when we see something.’ You are your first security. It starts with the individual and more than before, we must be thoroughly and extremely observant.”

Sanwo-Olu described Ramadan as a period that emphasized on the virtues of love, tolerance, forgiveness, brotherhood, sacrifice, self-denial, piety, and generosity, among others, just as she urged the people to imbibe the lessons of the season.