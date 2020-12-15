* Hails forces for foiling attack on Askira Uba

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate has accused human rights group, Amnesty International, International Criminal Court (ICC) and some Nigerian celebrities of demoralising troops at the centre of fighting insecurity across the country especially in the North-East by alleging human rights abuses, telling them to steer clear of security issues in Nigeria.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who expressed Senate’s concern to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, also hailed troops in the North-East for foiling a planned attack on Askira Uba town of Borno State last weekend.

Ndume said he will soon move a Motion on the floor of the Senate on the need to formally warn Amnesty International, ICC and other persons concerned, to desist from demoralising and distracting Nigerian troops from their duties of securing the country.

“On the issue of unnecessary interference by Amnesty International and the International Criminal Court and other self-acclaimed celebrities and social media influencers who claimed to be patriotic Nigerians. We that have been living with these problems, and as leaders of the affected communities, know the feelings of our people. Right now, what the ICC is trying to do, is destroying things instead of helping matters.

“You cannot cry more than the bereaved and they can not be the prosecutor without the plaintiff. How can they prosecute without the plaintiff? We have the Nigerian government, the federal parliament and the nation’s judiciary.

“If there are human rights abuses, it is only when there is failure on the part of the three arms of government to act swiftly that we can draw the attention of the international community to it. Nigerians are more concerned about securing their country. The Nigerian Army and the police are overwhelmed already.

“Honestly, we will stand up against that. We are not encouraging human rights abuses, we can’t say there are no such thing but they are definitely isolated cases especially when the Boko Haram insurgency reached its peak in 2014.

“They should stop distracting and threatening our gallant troops that have sacrificed their lives to defend the country. As representatives of the people, Nigerian parliamentarians are solidly behind our military on this issue,” Ndume said.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker, who represents Borno South, has commended troops in the North-East for foiling a planned attack on Askira Uba town and killing scores of terrorists in the process.

“I want to thank the Nigerian military especially the Army and the Air Force. My investigation reveals that were it not for the presence of the Air Force, the success recorded would not have been achieved.

“That is why I want the emphasis, the need for a cooperation between the Army and other armed forces to continue. I want them to also improve on their response to any alarm or alert from any member of the public.

“What happened that day was that a citizen of Askira called me around 5pm and also sent a text message to alert me of a large gathering of Boko Haram insurgents in about 10 trucks heading towards Askira.

“He urged me to do something urgently about it. I quickly forwarded the text message to the Chief of Army Staff and that of the Air Staff. The two of them responded quickly and assured me that they were monitoring the situation.

“There was a coordinated efforts between the Air Force, from their base in Yola and there was reinforcement from the Brigade in Chibok. There is also, another battalion that is operating in Adamawa. They converged to address the situation and they recorded a tremendous success because many of the insurgents were killed while arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

“The Army and the Air Force combined to pursue the insurgents until they neutralise them. If they continue like this, cases of incessant attacks by insurgents in that area will stop It. I also want to commend the civilian JTF and the vigilante groups because all of them worked together to record that success,” Senator Ndume added.