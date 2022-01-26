The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG) has hailed the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for its sacrifices and commitment to the unity of the country.

The group in a press release on Wednesday, said the Armed Forces under its present leadership has been able to stabilise the country in the past year of being in office.

The service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, were appointed on January 26, 2021.

UAG in the press release signed by its Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, said from where the present leadership met the security situation, they have made a remarkable improvement.

The group, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to continue to support, cooperate and pray for the successes of the military.

The statement said the leadership of the AFN has shown commitment, unity, and determination which has brought results in the various operations across the country.

“Not forgetting that our brothers and sisters in the Northeast had a peaceful Christmas celebration in 2021 due to the dexterity of military personnel in that region.

“In the South-South, economic saboteurs stealing crude oil are not finding it easy. Similarly, bandits in the North-West are under pressure. While criminals in the South-East are being rooted out,” it said.

The group noted that the past one year has been one of the good stories that will get better with the support of the citizens.

“We must appreciate the sacrifices of our dear military personnel and give them the needed support to restore peace and stability in our country,” UAG added.