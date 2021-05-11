By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

Amidst spiralling national uncertainties and the pressures on lives and security in Nigeria, the South-East, South-South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), has convoked a general assembly meeting slated for Sunday May 16, 2021 to virtually harness ideas and action steps that must be engaged to restore stability, drive purpose and reinforce confidence in the subregion.

In a proclamation notice signed by the Secretary General of SESSPN, Ireke Kalu Onuma and endorsed by the President, Hannibal Uwaifo Esq, it stated that the largely virtual meeting was a constitutional mandate of the foremost professional body for broad strategic engagements with all members, to deepen their collective affirmations through firm conversations on the goals and aspirations of the Association.

“It is our pride in grace and resilience in spirit, that despite the persisting global COVID albatross, that has impacted the sequences of our meetings, the imperatives of our urgencies has continued to enable us engage & collaborate as as body, to advance solutions that provoke actions to the challenges facing our space and the nation,” Onuma emphasised.

He requested all members to please show commitment to attend by marking the date and time, since virtual protocols have been put in place to accommodate all, adding that all members of the executives, BoT members and special guests will be in attendance physically.

Highlights of the agenda for the day include the president’s report and address, critical discussion on the state of the nation vis a vis SESSPN prescriptions, finances and SESSPN vision document titled “Development Agenda for South East South South, DASESS 2035.”

