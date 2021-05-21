Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi has appealed to Nigerians to give the military and other security agents more support to bring the worsening security situation in the country under control.

He also charged the people of Borno to continue to pray for the success of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and appreciated the governor’s efforts in moving the state forward in the areas of health, education, security, poverty eradication and the creation of job opportunities for the teeming youths.

In Eid-el-Fitr message, the monarch said, “I urge you to cooperate with the military and other security agencies to bring the Boko Haram war to an end. Let us also continue to pray for the return of peace. The only permanent solution is to pray to Allah to save us from the terrorists and other criminal elements that abound in our communities, farmlands and roads.”

El-Kanemi further charged the citizens to cooperate with the Zulum administration by supporting its policies and programmes aimed at protecting them even as he stressed the need for them to observe all COVID–19 protocols to prevent the disease spread.

And in line with the tradition Kanem Borno tradition, the Eid-el-Fitr celebration was concluded with the traditional Sallah luncheon by El-Kanemi. The Shehu hosted dignitaries from within and outside the state at the event held in his palace.

The Shehu of Borno usually organise the event on the second day of every Sallah to bring together people from socio-economic and political backgrounds to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr at his palace where the recitation of the Holy Qur’an and prayers for peace, bumper harvest and progress of Borno and Nigeria are held.

This year’s Sallah luncheon was attended by the Waziri of Borno Yerima Mustapha Muktar who led other king makers and members of Borno Emirate Council, district heads and traditional title holders to pay homage to the Shehu.

Others were the Imam Idaini, Imam Mamman Shettima Saleh, the Chief Imam of Borno, Laisu Ibrahim Ahmad, the representative of Mainin Kinindi Shettima Muhammad Bashir and the Talba of Borno, Aminu Ahmed Deribe and other Islamic scholars with the princes led by Abba Bukar Abba Hussain.

After the luncheon, the Shehu flanked by Islamic scholars and members of the emirate council and other traditional title holders converge on the Traditional Council Chamber where they paid homage to the Shehu and offered prayers for the state.