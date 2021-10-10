The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned officials of the state government to show proof of complicity in the spate of insecurity within one week or face legal works.

The acting state publicity secretary of the PDP, Emenike Nmeregini, gave the threat in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri.

Information Commissioner, Chief Declan Emelumba, had openly accused the party of complicity in the spate of insecurity and attacks in the state as well as other officials.

The party called out Governor Hope Uzodimma to be courageous and tell Imo people his involvement in the wave of attacks and in the in-fighting of the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

According to Nmeregini, the insurgency suggests that Uzodimma lacks the capacity to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

He alleged that the allegations against PDP were aimed at gagging it as the main opposition party from demanding accountability from the ruling government to the people.

The PDP maintained that they are law abiding citizens, saying, “Uzodimma should be reminded that PDP leaders are law-abiding citizens who recognize the well-being of the people of the state as a top priority as demonstrated by the short-lived Rebuild PDP government led by Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha. Consequently, PDP leaders can never embark on actions capable of jeopardizing the safety and lives of Imolites.

Nmeregini said due to the concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the state, the PDP had in June admonished Uzodimma to step down “as governor given his evident weakness to manage the security crisis. Instead of recognizing the well-based advice as a wake-up call, the government has since resorted to high-handedness, name-calling, blackmail, witch-hunting and hawking of fake, malicious and mischievous allegations such as the ones that prompted their statement against the PDP”.

The party warned on what it described as several attempts to politicize the insecurity saying, “The PDP is not unmindful of the serial attempts by Uzodinma–led government to politicize the insecurity in the state in the face of the credibility and legitimacy it has had to contend with. But we must warn of the dangers in seeking to make political capital of the insecurity in the State for self-serving reasons”.