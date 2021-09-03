Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina has said Nigerians still have reasons to thank God regardless of the spike in security challenges in the country.

Adesina, who appeared on a Channels TV programme yesterday morning, said things are a lot better under the Buhari regime.

“As challenging as security is, even now, we are still not where we were. You would look at some areas of security, if you are true and dispassionate and you will have cause to thank God that things are better in this area.

“There some areas of security where things are a lot better than they used to be. There are still some challenging areas but there is assurance that those areas will be sorted out within the lifespan of this administration,” Adesina said.

This came less than 24 hours after 100 schoolchildren were kidnapped in Zamfara State.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling on both the state and federal governments to curtail the decade old precarious security situation in the state.

The resolution of the Assembly followed a motion raised by the House leader Hon Faruk Musa Dosara under matters of urgent public importance.

Dosara, an indigene of Maradun local government area, where 100 students of Government Day Secondary School, Kaya were abducted by bandits on Wednesday.

Dosara who commended the efforts of the state government for enforcing some emergency rules aimed at curtailing the excesses of bandits and banditry activities in the state, called on the people of the state to show understanding and corporate with the government and security agencies.

He wondered why some people in the state criticised the government for closing down all weekly markets in the state in addition to 6pm-6am curfew in 13 local government areas of the state and 8pm-6am in Gusau the capital.

He described the critics as being unpatriotic, citing coronavirus as a case in point where the hajj operation was suspended by Saudi authorities for fear of infection only, while the whole world was also put to a total lockdown but no one said anything.

Dosara said as true representatives of the people at the grassroots, members of the House of Assembly were in full support of the government’s laudable security initiatives aimed at getting the roots of the security menace that crippled almost all facets of economic activities of the state.

In his response, the presiding officer at the plenary, Deputy Speaker Musa Bawa Yankuzo commended his colleagues for their positive contributions to the debate.