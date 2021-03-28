ADVERTISEMENT

By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria has renlisted support for strong community policing to check insecurity in the country.

The speakers in a communiqué signed by their chairman, Rt. Hon Abubakar Sulaiman in Bauchi on Saturday urged the federal government to redesign Nigeria’s security architecture to effectively deal with insecurity.

They expressed concern over the prevailing security challenges describing the situation as worrisome.

“The conference calls on the federal government to tinker with the security architecture in the country to reflect the demographic realities of our country.

“The conference also advocated for community policing as a way out of the problem,” the communiqué said.

The speakers also resolved to give voice to Nigerians in the ongoing constitution review by organising public hearings in all the 36 states of the federation.