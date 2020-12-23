BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

Participants at a zonal security summit on ‘The Roles Of Youths In Peace Building, Good Governance and Sustainable Development,” have advocated for the deployment of local solutions and locally developed technologies and home-grown information and communication to tackle insecurity in the country.

The workshop, which held in Keffi, Nasarawa State yesterday, was organised by the Coalition of Youths in Nasarawa West for Socio-Political Development to identify factors responsible for insecurity and proffer solutions to it.

Speaking as chairman of the occasion, the executive vice chairman/chief executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Dani Haruna, stressed that any foreign technology being deployed must be appropriately domesticated to rule out international conspiracy.

He said the growing challenge of insecurity in Nigeria was of concern to all and every effort must be employed to combat the challenge.

“Why can’t our Information Communication Technology (ICT), skills and strategy guarantee our internal security? Don’t we have adequate surveillance equipment and technology infrastructure to locate kidnappers, trail, track and counter bandits and Boko Haram convoy?

“I mean with the advancement of mobile communication precision and accurate mapping of geospatial science and technology such as satellite, remote sensing (RS), geographic information system (GIS) and global navigational.

“The state of insecurity today is no news to anyone, the growing level of urban crime, including armed robbery, kidnapping, ritual killing and cultism, the continuous erosion of the moral authority of religions in which people engage in acts in open defiance of their religious and moral teachings, the culture of impunity that characterises public affairs; the corruption that is submerging the average Nigerians, and the collapsing social and political institutions in the country over the last few years, more than anything, demand for quick and lasting solutions that will guarantee safety and security of lives and properties of citizenry.

“To paraphrase a colleague, ‘the quest for peace, safety, stability and development is, without doubt, the holy grail for Nigeria’ a condition under which the country would be able to develop institutions and structures with the capacity to ensure economic growth, equitable distribution of national wealth, political stability and accountability,” he said.