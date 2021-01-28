Garba who gave the warning in an interview with Journalists in Bauchi said some village heads shields, aid, and accommodate criminals in their domains.

Alhaji Yusuf Garba, Chairman Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, has warned Village and ward heads against accommodating and hosting unknown strangers in their communities and Hamlets.

He warned traditional leaders against accommodating any stranger that is not familiar with the area and the community.

“Because we have a thick forest and large bushes that illegal activities and criminality are carried out.

“We want to call on village and ward heads in the local government area to be careful of who they accommodate.

“It is our collective responsibility to protect lives and property by virtue of our position,” Garba said

He reiterated that the government will not tolerate complacency and complicity in matters of security in the Council.

According to him, the Council had a meeting with stakeholders, the security agencies, religious clerics, traditional rulers, and notable personalities of the area on tackling criminalities like kidnapping, rustling, rape among others.

The Chairman said the meeting they had two weeks ago started yielding good results and provided effective vigilance that reduced criminality.

“Before the warning and the meeting there were regular illegal activities and criminality in our bushes, but those steps have been reduced.

“Therefore, the Government will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone found engaging or aiding criminality, such elements will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.