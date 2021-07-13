In a bid to seek solution to the spate of insecurity in the country including, kidnapping, banditry, bombing and other violent crimes, Sultan and President General for Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, imams, Islamic clerics and Muslims from across the country held special prayers yesterday at the National Mosque, Abuja, seeking the face of God.

The special prayer organised by the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), in collaboration with Al ANSAR Foundation, as part of its 2021 National Conference, saw Muslim Ummah offer two-rakat prayer and recite various verses of the Holy Qur’an calling on God to intervene in the security situation facing Nigeria and Nigerians. The Mushing of the Abuja National Mosque, Prof Shehu Galandachi, who led the worshipers in a four-rakat zuhr prayer, said it is important for Nigerian Muslims under the leadership of Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar seek the help of Allah on the many challenges confronting the country.

“We are praying to Almighty Allah so that all the challenges facing this country will be cleared by Allah. There is doubt that this country is facing a number of challenges including Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping, killing of people and other security challenges as well as global coronavirus pandemic. So, it is really important that Muslims in this country under the leadership of Sultan Saad Abubakar, sitting here in this Mosque, pray for this country. We pray that the Almighty Allah help us clear all these challenges facing us.”

It is only Allah that will clear these problems facing us and we pray that He takes them away from us,” Galandachi said.

Speaking to newsmen, Acting Registrar of National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), Prof M.S. Abdullahi, said the one-day prayer session was organised as part of its 2021 National Conference and contribution for restoration of peace to the country.