Kaduna based Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has described insecurity bedevilling the country as a symbol of corruption and bad governance.

Gumi said this yesterday in Kaduna during the 2022 leadership and security summit with the theme; Key Factors Escalating Insecurity; Pragmatic Solutions organized by Northern Comrades Movement of Nigeria.

Gumi said; “Because there is no presence of government in the forests, the government is not there and that is why you have bad people controlling the area”.

He noted that insecurity is a social problem that can be solved socially through a kinetic solution.

“Our leaders need to bring the aggrieved factions together in a serious dialogue, there should be intermediaries like the clergy, I think this will bring peace in this country.

“Nigeria should return to democratic principles where every Nigerian is treated with equity, justice and respect, if we do that, we will live a great nation.

“We are approaching an election year, we need a leader who is intelligent and engaging to solve this insecurity, we need leaders who also understand the situation”.

The leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Comrade Yerima Shettima, said, “We need community policing for effective intelligence gathering to compliment the efforts of federal security forces in tackling this insecurity”.

Shettima encouraged young Nigerians to see themselves as stakeholders that would make a change in the country.