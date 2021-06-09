By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja

Amid the worsening insecurity in the country, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, has called on politicians to stop the blame game.

He spoke to State House correspondents yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja

The governor also knocked former leaders for keeping mum in the face of the ravaging insecurity in the country.

He said, “It is not only in Imo State, I didn’t limit it to Imo State. I want to say it again, that cases of insecurity here and there in the country, have not been helped by the posture of opposition party and some aggrieved politicians.

“Reason being that at a time like this in Nigeria, anybody worth his onions as a leader should be able to speak out. How many of them are speaking out? How many of them are condemning what is going on? Rather what you see are leaders fanning the embers of insecurity, blaming only the government.

“We must be tired of this blame thing by now and then contribute our own quota towards ensuring that national security is no longer threatened in the country,” he said.