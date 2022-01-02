Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has advocated renewed and collective efforts by the people of the state to check violence and other forms of criminality in the state this year.

In his New Year message to the people of the state, Uzodimma said his government would work with security agencies to ensure a safer Imo State in 2022 and beyond.

He also pledged that the administration would this year redouble efforts to redress the infrastructure deficit it met on assumption of office.

According to him, the huge capital outlay in this year’s budget of over 74% of the total budget was a sign that there would be more development projects in the state.

Uzodimma however noted that progress could only be made in an atmosphere of peace. He noted that some opposition elements had sought to destabilise the state and arrest its progress, but expressed gratitude to God that they have been overwhelmed. He also expressed appreciation to all patriotic citizens who supported the government’s efforts in defeating them.

The governor expressed joy that in spite of the distractions from the opposition and criminal elements, the administration had recorded giant strides in all sectors of development.

According to Uzodimma, the administration is also determined to give practical effect to its recovery programme by ensuring that all looted assets of the state are recovered.

He said the recovery of the state’s K.O. Mbadiwe University worth N40 billion from a former governor and the Shell Camp land were aimed at safeguarding the assets of the state.

The governor enjoined citizens of the state to support the government to work for the peace and progress of the state.