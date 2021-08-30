The inspector-general of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has affirmed the suspension of issuance of permit for vehicle tinted glass. The IGP also said all existing vehicle tinted glass permits, duly issued by the Nigeria Police Force, remain valid.

This clarification is coming on the heels of public enquiries following the announcement of the suspension of issuance of new tinted permits by the IGP, during the meeting with Senior Police Officers at the Force Headquarters, Abuja on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Force spokesperson, CP Frank Mba had said the suspension, which is a temporary measure, will remain in force pending the release of a new protocol that would regulate the issuance of tinted permits for vehicle owners and operators in the country.

According to him, “The IGP noted that the move is part of efforts to streamline the process of issuance and usage in line with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act which is explicit on conditions for the use of vehicles with tinted glasses in Nigeria.

“This is in addition to, among other things, effectively address contemporary security challenges associated with the usage of tinted glasses by criminal elements, who hide under the cover of tinted vehicles to carry out their nefarious activities.”

Deputy Force PRO, CSP Aremu Adeniran told me that there is nothing new on the order as the ban still remains.

It would be recalled that the suspension of the tinted glass permit came after a number of alleged cases, crimes being committed with tinted glass vehicles.

One Mrs Imoh Usual had said she was kidnapped in a vehicle with tinted glass in 2020. Also, there were reported cases of robbers operating in tinted glass in and around the FCT among other crimes committed.

In the past, following intelligence reports that terrorist groups and gunmen, who have been killing innocent people and destroying property across the country use tinted glasses, Police spy number plates and sirens to deceive both security personnel and unsuspecting members of the public, then inspector general of police, MD Abubakar, ordered a ban on indiscriminate use of these security items.

Mba said then that “this order has become imperative in view of recent security reports that indicate that suspected criminals now hide under the cover of official privileges and courtesies associated with the use of sirens, revolving lights and Supernumerary (SPY Police) plate numbers to commit crimes and beat Police and other security checks, thereby evading arrest and prosecution.

“In view of the negative security consequences associated with such unrestrained infringement of relevant laws associated with the use of sirens, revolving lights, tinted glasses and SPY numbers; the IGP has directed all Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police to ensure that all violators of the laws within their jurisdictions are arrested and brought to book.”