The Commander General of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Dr. Usman Mohammed Jahun, has described the passage of the VGN Bill by the House of Representatives as a welcome development in Nigeria’s quest to overcome its internal security challenges.

Jahun stated this in Abuja while briefing journalists on the Bill.

He said although the Bill had earlier been passed by the 8th National Assembly but was not signed into law due to some hitches.

He, therefore, commended members of the House of Representatives for approving the Bill for the establishment of Vigilante Group of Nigeria to enhance security in the country.

The VGN Commander stated that the Bill when signed into law would complement the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in tackling boko haram, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity bedevilling the country.

According to him, officers and men of VGN have over the years been trained on intelligence gathering, security strategies, information and communication technology (ICT) on effective security operations, among others, aimed at strengthening the nation’s security apparatus most especially at the grassroots.

The Commander General of VGN stated that the organisation was also collaborating with some Universities and other institutions of higher learning with the purpose of improving the education level of its members towards enhancing their activities.

He explained that VGN over the years has been tackling insurgency in the northern part of the country and assisting State Governments across the country in protecting lives and property thereby complementing efforts of the Police, Army, DSS and other formal security agencies.

Jahun, therefore, used the opportunity to solicit the support of government at all levels in the area of welfare and logistics to further boost the morale of his officers and men in the discharge of their duties.

While reiterating the commitment of VGN towards improved security of lives and property of Nigerians, the Commander General stressed the need for all stakeholders to support government’s efforts aimed at combating insecurity in the country.