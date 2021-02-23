By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has given a two-month timeline for the country to achieve a more secure and peaceful environment, reducing the current prevalence of crimes and insecurity.

The Senate President stated this yesterday to State House

correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the

presidential villa, Abuja.

According to him, there is a need for the political class, as well as the traditional leadership, to play a role in de-escalating the current pensive mood across the country, through their actions and

utterances, also charged the various state and local governments to do

everything possible to protect all Nigerians within their territories,

irrespective of origins.

Lawan said government is doing everything possible to secure all parts

of the country and ensure peace returns before the rainy season sets in, so that farmers and others can go about their normal lives in a secure environment.

He, however, commended the Executive for planning on empowering the armed forces further to be able to achieve the required peace and security for the country, citing the plan by the National Economic Council (NEC) to draw funds from the Excess Crude Accounts to fund the further equipment of the armed forces.

He said the National Assembly would complement the efforts to upgrade

the armed forces by helping with the appropriation for the required

equipment.

According to him, “I’ve come to meet with Mr President, to discuss the issue of security of our nation, and in fact, there is nothing more important today or more topical, than the security of Nigeria.

“We had a very extensive discussion on the security of all parts of Nigeria and how we should go about improving the situation, we all have roles to play. Nobody would like to see the kind of things that we experience in various parts of the country in the form of

insecurity.

“As political leaders, we have responsibilities to our people and we

cannot shy away from that, we have to get our people secured, we have

to secure the environment for them to earn their means of livelihood,

we’ll like to see our farmers go back to farms before the rainy season starts.

“This means we have to secure the rural parts of Nigeria as well as the urban centres because we need businesses to flourish. So I believe that between now and probably the next two months, there will be a lot of activities to ensure that we recover and secure the environments

for our people to lead a very normal life.

“We also believe that the government is headed in the right direction. You’ll recall that the National Economic Council approved of taking some funds from the Excess Crude Accounts with a view to giving more resources to our armed forces.

“This is a commendable effort and we are ready to help with appropriation to ensure that we acquire those security weapons for the armed forces of this country to end this insecurity in the northeast, in the northwest, in the southeast/South-south and southwest as well.

“We believe that this is also going to help empower and build the capacity of other security agencies like the police because the police need to be there. They’re supposed to maintain the internal security and whenever this the armed forces secure an environment, the police

should be there to to stay put and make sure there is law and order”, he said.

On the need to de-escalate the charged socio-political atmosphere in the country, the Senate President charged the political class not to be part of the force setting the various ethnic and religious groups against each other through inciting comments.

“Recently, there have been a lot of arguments on what should happen and

what should not, especially with regards to what political leaders would say or not suppose to say. I want to point out very clearly

that Nigerian citizen believe in Nigeria so strongly and that is why you will find an Igbo man, a southeasterner in the remotest parts of northern Nigeria.

“That’s why you will find a Hausa man in faraway Southwest or Southeast or South-south and probably even marry from those areas.

Probably he will be selling cola nuts, but he believes that this is Nigeria and he can live peacefully and is living and making a family.

You will find a Yoruba man in faraway southeastern or northern Nigeria, maybe even becoming an indigene”, he said.