BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has assured that victory was around the corner in the battle against insecurity.

Adeboye stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru el-Rufai, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The reverred cleric assured that prayers were ongoing for the nation’s deliverance from insecurity and other menaces.

He described Governor el-Rufai as a tender-hearted man whose other side many will get to see later having criticised him.

“We know that you have a problem that only God can solve. The problem is far beyond the abilities of any human being. We have known each other for years. I know the kind of person you are. I know you are tender-hearted.

“I know how you definitely must be feeling, particularly when the kidnappings are going on. When they begin to kidnap school children, I know how you must be feeling,” Adeboye said.

He, however, assured the governor that: “Victory is around the corner. We are praying for you and I believe God is going to answer the prayers.

“I am assuring you sir that the Almighty God is going to fight for you. He is going to fight for Kaduna state, He is going to fight for Nigeria,’’ he added.

Responding, Governor el-Rufai commiserated with the RCCG over the recent abduction of some pastors and parishioners in Kaduna State.

He noted that the country needed divine intervention more than at any time in its history.

“So, we are grateful for your prayers, we are grateful for your blessings, and we will continue to ask for more.

“RCCG has been a pillar of strength, a symbol of Nigeria’s unity and positive force for peace and progress in the state. And we are very grateful with the contributions that they have made. Our state needs your prayers, our state needs your blessings,” the governor said.