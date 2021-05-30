There is no doubt Nigeria, a member of the 15 nations that formed the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is facing an unprecedented security challenge.

From the herdsmen menace, banditry, terrorism, rubbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other form of criminality, there seems to be no sign in sight to the end of insecurity.

It’s a blame game on a daily basis. Even government officials are saying the people perpetrating the evil are mostly foreigners.

How did the foreigners get into the country? Can we blame the ECOWAS protocol of the free movement among member states? Should the protocol be more valuable than human lives and corporate existence of the country? Should the protocol be repealed?

ECOWAS is a regional political and economic union of 15 countries located in West Africa. It has 5,114,162 km land mass of 5,114,162 km with a population of over 349 million.

It came into existence on 28 May 1975 through a Lagos treaty.

Three languages – English; French; Portuguese have been adopted.

The 15 members of the ECOWAS are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

The headquarters of ECOWAS and the ECOWAS Parliament are located in Abuja, Nigeria. The community Parliament is one of the Institutions of ECOWAS.

The parliament serves as a forum for dialogue, consultation and consensus for representatives of the people of West Africa with the aim of promoting integration. Pundits say there is the need to revisit the protocol.

At its 2021 First Ordinary Session on Thursday, the issue that dominated discussion of the parliamentarians was insecurity.

Among the member nations, Nigeria seems to be having the greatest share of the insecurity because of its Africentric attitude. The country keeps playing the big brother role with nothing to show for it except insecurity.

Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who was at the parliament,

urged his colleagues to, as a matter of urgency, seek ways of addressing the prevalence of terrorism and irregular migration affecting member states.

Nigeria’s borders seem to be porous and there seems to be no serious efforts to tackle the issue.

The spate of insecurity and cross-border crimes such as banditry and kidnapping is on the increase.

But the question many keep asking is: Can the parliamentarians address the security challenges when the executive armed failed?

In Nigeria, the parliament (both houses) have passed several resolutions that will help in tackling insecurity but those resolutions are yet to be implemented.

But Lawan, who is the chairman of Nigeria’s Parliament, called on ECOWAS Parliamentarians to seek out interventions aimed at tackling the lingering problems which are predominant features among memberstates.

“While the ECOWAS protocol on Free Movement of Persons and Goods remains a prized policy, for instance; insecurity, instability, and conflicts are matters requiring continuous attention.

“The freedom to move between member nations is helpful to sub-regional economic growth, besides increasing the attendant benefits like job creation, reduction in underemployment, stimulation of economic multipliers, and better wellbeing.

“This can hardly happen in an atmosphere of strife, cross-border crimes like banditry, insurgency, drug trafficking, and ceaseless ethno-religious struggles, amidst others,” Lawan said, apparently urging his colleagues to address the free movement protocol among the member states.

Nigerians are praying, hoping that the parliament will tackle the insecurity challenges where the executive branch failed.