The senator representing Plateau North, Senator Istifanus Gyang, has called on President Muhammad Buhari to rise to his responsibility as the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces and bring the challenge of insecurity under control.

Failure to take the bold step, Senator Gyang said, would allow those who want to overrun the country to succeed in their mission.

The lawmaker made the call in Abuja while receiving the management staff of Federal College of Veterinary and Medical Laboratory Technology, Vom, Jos, Plateau State who came to honour him for his community development strides.

Gyang said legislators at both chambers of the National Assembly were already bringing the issue of security to the front burner and attention of the president all the time, adding that the decisive action of the president would help arrest the situation.

“One of the places that was having this challenge earlier was Plateau State and my constituency in particular. When it started in our own area, some people felt that it was the communities that were the problem. They thought it was the host communities that were generating insecurity, not being hospitable and all sorts of sentiments were attached to it at the early stage.

“But today, all over the country, from the North East to the North West and even to the South, we now know that it has become a national issue.

If we had addressed the issue at the stage where it started without sentiments, some of these things today would not be there. Look at the level of displacement, the level of horrors that we passed through. But today, it has become a national phenomenon.

“There is need for greater commitment so that we tackle this issue of insecurity decisively. There is decisiveness that it requires and government must take full responsibility.

“We, the elected representatives, as you can see, there is no week, no day that we don’t bring this thing to the attention of the nation, the attention of Mr President who must take responsibility, otherwise where we are heading to some people want to overrun this country,” he said.

On the issue of misconceptions about constituency projects, Senator Gyang said they are parts of budgetary provisions that allows for government presence to be felt in the constituencies.