The National Population Commission (NPC) has said that, despite the insecurity in some part of the country, the commission is fully ready to conduct an accurate and generally accepted national digital population and housing census next year.

NPC’s Chairman Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja on the commencement of the fieldwork for the 2nd Pre-test exercise in preparation for the forthcoming population and housing census said that the commission are working with relevant security agencies in the country to ensure that Nigerians in the hot zone are properly captured.

Kwarra, however reiterated the success recorded by the commission in the 1st pre-test exercise carried out in the 772 local government areas while announcing the commencement of the 2nd Pre-test exercise nation wide.

He also noted that the 2nd Pre-test would be aimed at assessing the suitability of questionnaire/forms, clarity of concept, instructions and contents of census instruments, the use of Enumeration Areas map for the census,and adequacy of the data capture method among others.

“The insecurity in some parts of the country will not affect the conduct of the upcoming national population and housing census, we are working with relevant security agencies to ensure that people in those areas are captured, also we will make use of digital facilities inline with international best standards for the process.

“The 2nd Pre-test exercise will take place in 444 Enumeration Areas (EAs) in the 148 local government area across the 36 states of the federations and the FCT that were demarcated during the 7th phase of the last phase 17 of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise. Over 1000 field functionaries will be used for the process, we have also included one enumerator or supervisor from each state to be a person with disability for inclusiveness.

“We would like to caution that the Pre-test is not the actual census but the mirror through which we look at our readiness for the next census” he said.