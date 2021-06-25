Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has said the current security challenges facing Nigeria will soon become history.

He said the recent supplementary budget sent to the National Assembly on enhancing the capacity of the military and other security agencies is part of the concerted efforts by the federal government to address the security challenges.

Osinbajo spoke yesterday evening when he received on a courtesy call at the presidential villa, Abuja, His Royal Majesty, the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye.

The minister of industry, trade and investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele were present at the meeting.

In a statement released by his media aide, Laolu Akande, the vice president said traditional rulers and local and state governments must also collaborate with the federal government in tackling insecurity.

He said, “The president has recently constituted a committee that will look at the whole security infrastructure with a view to looking at the needs of the military, as well as the police and security agencies.

“The result of that is a bill before the National Assembly, a supplementary budget bill. The purpose of that bill is to present some of the needs of the military, as well as of security agencies in order to be able to beef up our response to the security challenges.

“We have to keep looking at how to support our (security) services to ensure that our country is safe.

I can assure you that soon, the issue of insecurity will be a thing of the past, and that we will all live in peace and prosperity in this country,” he said.

In his remarks, Oba Ajakaiye thanked the VP for granting them audience and listening to their demands, including support for the establishment of a Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in the community.