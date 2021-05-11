By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Nigeria Women Elders’ Council (NWEC) has threatened to lead “a sit-at-home” protest if President Muhammadu Buhari fails to convene a national conference to address the nation’s security challenges in two months.

The council at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday warned that Nigeria may implode sooner than later unless and urgent measures are taken by government to arrest the situation.

The elderly women stated that women were tired of burying their children on account of insecurity.

They further lamented the seemingly helplessness of security agencies as foreigners take advantage of the situation to wreak havoc on the country.

RELATED: Insecurity: Convene National Council Of State Meeting, Ardo Urges PMB

The council, which has Chief Felicia Sani, President of Market Women Association, as president, and former minister of Education, Prof. Chinwe Obaje, as a member, said the women will embark on a two-week fasting and prayers to seek divine intervention and guidance.

Addressing journalists, a former Commissioner for Works in Anambra State, Mrs. Chika Ibeleme, said, “will afford Nigerians from all walks of life and the different sections of the country the opportunity to ventilate their grievances or express their views on the situation of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The conference will also afford the government the opportunity to bring every section together towards a lasting solution to the myriads of problems confronting the situation.”

She added that a national conference has become expedient because the “security crisis has never been like this before that is why we have to come together to find a solution. We need him to come and speak to us.”

The council stressed that the nation’s fault lines have never been more visible than now.

She added that all the geo-political zones are engulfed in one crisis or the other with lives and property being threatened on a daily basis with insecurity at its peak.

“Nigeria Women Elders’ Council is tired of watching precious Nigerian lives being wasted on a daily basis as Nigeria as a nation reaches a tipping point and our children are used as pawns in the hands of powers seekers,” she stated.

The council also demanded that President Buhari address the nation, saying the era where surrogates speak for the president should be over.

They, however, dismissed insinuations that they were contracted to make the demands on the president, saying “We are elders and mothers. Our children are being killed. Nobody talks of contract this time around when our children are being killed.”

She added that a previous attempt to reach the president over the security challeneges was not successfully, “No mother sits and watches as her children get killed. When we die who will bury us.

“We believe that we should tell truth to power. We have come out to speak truth to power. So many things are going wrong. Let the president address us and allay our fears,” she added.