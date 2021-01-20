By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

Coalition of Oduduwa Elders, under aegis of Yoruba elders has thrown their weight behind the governor of Ondo State, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu’s over quit notice to herders in the forest following the worsen cases of kidnapping traced to criminals hiding in the areas.

The group, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr. Tunde Aremu and National Secretary, Barr. Mrs. Folake Ajasin and made available to newsmen, in Abuja, commended Governor Akeredolu for what they described as “bold steps” in safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

They appeal to the governor not to be distracted by actions of those it said, “Have failed to safeguard the lives of Nigerians” but be firm and decisive in his actions aimed at giving Ondo people safety.

The elders, who also took swipe at the Presidency over the latter’s statement cautioning the governor against his directive, accused the Presidency of undue meddlesomeness in issues within the purview of the state.

The development has drawn the attention of some Yoruba elders who accused the federal government of abandoning its core responsibilities to meddle in issues within the purview of state governors, regretting that Ondo forests have become launching pads for herdsmen.

According to the elders, “Herdsmen coming into the state are doing so not for the purpose of grazing, but killing and destroying property.

“The marauders, who usually come without cattle, engage in kidnappings, attacking communities in guerrilla style of warfare, killings, burn houses and destroying other property! Should the governor fold his hands and look the other way while his people are being massively kidnapped, killed and their property destroyed? No, these have to stop now. And the only way to stop it is what Chief Akeredolu has done,” they said.

“We, the Yoruba elders under this noble umbrella body known as Coalition of Oduduwa Elders have watched with great concerns the turn of events in the South West, especially in Ondo culminating in the notice to herders to quit forests by Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

“We have equally painstakingly watched the rushed statement by The Presidency through one of its spokesmen, Mallam Garba Shehu, cautioning the governor against his action and instead, declaring that the people who have been identified to be responsible for kidnappings, banditry and killings in the state cannot vacate the areas they use to carry out their nefarious activities.

The Yoruba elders regretted that the leadership of Fulani cattle rearers which they noted, had failed to call criminals in their midst to order, was quick not only to condemn the governor’s action but also call on the federal government to immediately act with a view to stopping the governor carrying out his quit notice order.

“We had expected Miyetti Allah and all the Fulani bodies to rise against the criminal elements in their midst who are bent on tarnishing their reputation, but instead they have surprisingly looked the other way until the governor came up with this measure to stop the ugly situation.”

Its recall that following the high rate of kidnappings in Ondo State, allegedly committed by criminals hiding in forests across the state, the governor had given herdsmen a seven-day ultimatum to vacate the areas.