President Muhammadu Buhari has given marching orders to the security chiefs, saying they must not rest until all Nigerians are at rest.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, stated this on Thursday at the end of the National Security Council (NSC) meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the President after receiving the briefs from all security chiefs appreciated the successes and gains recorded by all of them.

He said the President ordered the armed forces and other security agencies, intelligence organizations, not to rest on their oars, notwithstanding the progress and efforts being made to eliminate insurgency, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and all the other criminalities

He said: “He (President Buhari) believes that more must and should still be done. But he commended all of them for the progress we are recording on all fronts.

“The president said that we are not yet where we should be. That Nigerians deserve to live in peace. And that until we achieved that we will not rest.”

The minister said President Buhari was particularly pleased with the outcome of the November 6 Anambra gubernatorial election.

“The President was particularly happy that a free and fair gubernatorial election was held in Anambra. And he was quite happy that the combination of INEC and the security agencies, from the military to the police and all the other agencies made that possible with the support of the people and the government of Anambra.

“We all saw the outcome. With that, there is no doubt as to the commitment of our administration to promoting democracy, and ensuring that 2023 is not in any way threatened,” he added.

The Minister noted that Buhari was also particularly happy with the news that the Head of INTERPOL National Central Bureau, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Garba Umar, has been elected Vice President (Africa) and Executive Committee Member of the International Criminal Police Organisation – INTERPOL.

Aregbesola said: “And the council was briefed about the election today of a Nigerian, AIG Garba Umaru, who emerged out of the four other candidates, as the vice president of Interpol for Africa, which means that a Nigerian today, represents the 54 African nations at the Interpol level.

“The election took place today (Thursday), a couple of hours ago. And he emerged as the vice president of Interpol in Africa, representing the 53 African nations. That too was discussed, appreciated and applauded.”

Asked if the resurgence of criminal activities along Abuja-Kaduna highway was discussed at the meeting, Aregbesola said: “Oh, yes. The police and other security agencies had been mobilised to intensify surveillance, patrol in pursuit of the criminals. And it’s not only about Abuja-Kaduna.

“Yes, Abuja-Kaduna belt was discussed specifically, but we appreciated the fact that we are in the season of festivity. So all agencies committed to providing security for Nigeria and the maintenance of law and order, have been ordered to improve on their activities, intensify surveillance and minimize, if not eliminate totally any threat to law and order anywhere in Nigeria.”

Asked if the military or the police will be taking the lead, he said: “Police, as I said, is the lead agency on internal security. So whatever I’ve said about maintenance of Law and Order will start with the police and then extend to all the other security agencies, certainly.”.

Asked if the issue of bandits collecting ransom, taking over, and administering some areas in the country was discussed, he said: “Specific orders have been given to all our security agencies. And we’ll see an improved response to all those challenging the sovereignty of Nigeria in whatever form and creating insecurity in whatever form anywhere.

The council, today took a firm decision on what to be done and I can assure Nigerians that with the charge from the President and the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces today, there will be an improved response to all forms of criminality in any part of Nigeria.”

Asked if there were a new strategy to that effect as this will not be the first time such charge would be given by President Buhari, the minister said:

“But what I know is that for as long as there is life, we must not rest until our objective of making Nigeria safe for Nigerians is made possible.

So, I am convinced that with the renewed charge to our security agencies, from the military to the police, intelligence organizations, and all other security forces, certainly Nigerians will feel and live better going forward.”

Before the commencement of the meeting, President Buhari with the assistance of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had decorated his Aide De Camp (ADC), Lt Col Yusuf Mukhtar Dodo, with his new red neck rank of a Colonel.