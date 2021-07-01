Forum of Former Federal Lawmakers has said the federal government has not exerted enough efforts to reduce the rate of insecurity bedeviling the country.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, jointly signed by Usman Balkore Mohammed, Dakuku Peterside and others, blamed the rise in security lapses in states across the federation for the increasing “misconceptions, intolerance, and polarisation along ethnic and religious lines.”

The forum said the boldness of bandits to target educational institutions portends danger to the sector.

It said the country is on the verge of a looming food crisis as farmers are abducted and displaced from their homes.

The statement reads in part, “The sordid revelations about a possible organ trade for those unable to pay ransoms are both scary and revolting.

“At present, our agrarian rural spaces and our urban centres are engulfed in the twin problems of kidnappings and unprecedented violence, leading to the collapse and loss of confidence in our security agencies.

“While we appreciate governments’ efforts at various levels, we nonetheless hasten to declare that they have not been very effective in tackling the pervading menace.”