On assumption of office in May 2019, Governor Sule promised to use public private partnership (PPP) to tackle some of the health challenges of the people of the state, especially the less privileged ones who cannot afford hospital bills.

In keeping with his promise of providing medical services free to the people of Nasarawa State through PPP, Governor Abdullahi Sule, recently flagged off a mega free medical outreach that will provide free medical care for 6000 patients, with medical doctors to undertake over 300 surgeries.

The governor flagged off the outreach in a ceremony that took place at the premises of the Dalhatu Araf Specialists Hospital (DASH), Lafia.

The free medical care was in conjunction with the Doctors on the Move Africa (DOTMA), not for profit organisation and will provide free OPD drugs, general gynaecology operation, cataract operation, ultra sound scan, lab tests and free reading glasses.

Governor Sule, while declaring the one week event open, said the exercise was in furtherance of the state wide free medical outreach, aimed at improving the quality of life, particularly of the less privileged and indigent members of the society.

He said the exercise was organised for the people of Nasarawa South senatorial district of the state, with another 6000 persons already benefitting from similar outreach carried across six local government areas of the state.

The governor who couldn’t hide his excitement at the turnout of people who came to access the free medical service, said the gesture is in line with the policy drive of his administration, towards alleviating the plight of people especially the common ones.

He lamented that, mostly as a result of high cost of healthcare delivery, a lot of people are not able to treat diseases afflicting them, explaining the reason behind the decision of his administration to sponsor the free medical outreach.

Governor Sule, thanked Dr Joseph Haruna Kigbu, CEO/Chief Consultant Gynaecologist, DOTMA, for assembling experienced medical team to be part of the outreach.

Earlier in a remark, permanent secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Janet Angbazo, appreciated frontline health workers, for their continued support in the provision of healthcare services to the people.

She recalled that, a few weeks ago, her ministry carried out a medical outreach in some local government areas, namely: Awe, Keana, Obi, Doma and Nasarawa Eggon, in fulfilment of Governor Sule’s covenant with the people of the state.

Also speaking, Chief Medical Director of DASH, Dr Hassan Ikram, in a goodwill message said the free medical outreach was organised based on the directive of Engineer Sule, for medical professionals, especially specialists at the facility for healthcare services to the people in rural areas.

On his part, Dr Joseph Haruna Kigbu, disclosed that he has assembled one of the best medical teams comprising of a former acting CMD of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), two neurologists, a plastic surgeon who participated in the separation of Siamese twins at the ATBU Teaching Hospital in Bauchi and a goitre surgeon.

According to Dr Kigbu, DOTMA has been operating in the country for 17 years, having worked in 22 states of the country.