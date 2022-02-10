Created in 1996 by the military administration of General Sani Abacha of blessed memory, Nasarawa is one of the States that is centrally and strategically located in Nigeria. It is one of the gateway states to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Blessed with vast arable land with agriculture being the main occupation of its citizens, Nasarawa State has a tropical climate good for the cultivation of different food and cash crops including Cassava, Yam, Rice, Cashew and Nuts, Sesame seed as well as Soya Beans.

Nothing underscores the agricultural prowess of Nasarawa State like the fact that it is second largest producer of Sesame and third largest producer of Cassava and the fourth leading producer of rice while its tourism potentials are legendary.

Besides its rich agricultural potentials, the state is also well endowed with tourism and solid mineral potentials notably are the wonder nature, Farin Ruwa Water Falls in Wamba LGA; the famous Keana Salt Village in Keana LGA; the Pepe Ruwa Lake in Lafia LGA; the Hunki Ox-Bow Lake in Awe LGA; Maloney Hill in Keffi LGA among several others.

Because of the diversity of the people, the state is renowned for its rich cultural festivals and costumes. Notable cultural festivals are the Oyarore Salt Festival, Odu Cultural Festival and Ogani Fishing Festival among others.

Despite these obvious great industrial and investment potentials, Nasarawa State had before the coming of Engr. Abdullahi Sule’s administration remained basically obscured.

Most of the state’s agricultural produce and solid minerals for instance were processed and exported from states other than Nasarawa as point of destination.

This resulted in the huge loss of Internally Generated Revenue, which ordinarily should have gone to the coffers of the state.

However, this narrative has since changed for the better under the administration of Governor Abdullahi A. Sule as the State is fast becoming one of the three top investment hubs in the country.This is so because of the visionary leadership of Governor Abdullahi who has continued to insist on seeing that companies invest in value chain addition for all the goods produced in Nasarawa State.

In order to achieve his vision of making Nasarawa State an Investment Hub and one of the top three leading economies in the country, Governor Sule articulated a development document tagged Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy, NEDS.

The document which has remained one of the cardinal roadmap of development guide and investment drive in the state is coming after putting in place a twelve man high powered Economic and investment advisory committee led by Professor Kenyisola Ajayi.

The State Government has steadily pursued the implementation activities and projects in line with the guideline contained in the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy.

For instance, in line with the development blueprint, the governor has brought about the entrenchment of the rule of law, peace and security as well as carried out reforms in the civil service to ensure efficient service delivery.

In the area of tax and revenue administration, the state government under Governor Abdullahi A. Sule has domesticated the National Procurement Act. This has resulted in the establishment of the Nasarawa State Bureau for Public Procurement with the mandate to manage the State procurement and supplies with transparency and value for money. The State is currently implementing the World Bank supported State’s Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme.

Governor Sule’s robust economic and financial management reforms have earned the confidence of the World Bank and other multilateral and bilateral agencies, and this has resulted in the State being rewarded by the World Bank financially for the implementation of Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme.

The Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy document has remained one of the visionary guides in the development agenda of the state.

Guided by the blueprint, the state government has been executing projects that are in line with set goals as encapsulated in the blue print. For instance, the construction of the mega modern motor parks in Lafia and Karu which is expected to be commissioned by the President later this month, is not only futuristic, it is a revenue earner in taxes and royalties for the state.

The Mega Motor Parks when operational will also address security and vehicular challenges associated with the current uncoordinated motor parks which pose a great security risk as well as tackle the challenge of environment degradation and pollution.

Gradually, Governor Sule is introducing a modern transport system in the State that will no doubt boost trade, commerce and Tourism. The Kwandere Airport, which is also set for commissioning, is equally of immense importance to the economic development of the State and the country at large.

For instance, the airport apart from creating employment opportunities to the teeming unemployed population in the state, is expected, given its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to serve as alternate airport to the Abuja International Airport.

Currently the airport is servicing the Nigerian Air Force who are using it for security operations to cover areas within the North Central geo-political zone of the country including parts of Southern Kaduna and Taraba State.

All things being equal, President Muhammadu Buhari who is scheduled to visit the state later this month, will commission some of the laudable people-oriented projects executed by Governor Sule in line with his overall plan of changing the development and economic position of Nasarawa State.

Indeed, projects Mr President is expected to commission that are of immense equal importance to the socio-economic development of the State include the Keffi Neighbourhood Market and Keffi Square, Lafia Technical Institute and Shinge- Kilema Road.

The Lafia Technical Institute is one-stop shop institute well stocked with modern technological training tools to equip graduates and non-graduates with requisite skills for empowerment in real terms.

Also to be commissioned are the multi billion Naira 330 KVA Power Sub-Station located at the Akurba a suburb of Lafia and the Central Bank of Nigeria new office complex in Lafia.

These are no doubt critical sectors of the national economy that are being provided by the Federal Government to promote industrial growth and engendered development in the state.

For the people of Nasarawa State, they remain eternally grateful to President Buhari for siting the project in the state as it will go a long way in promoting industrial growth and small and medium scale businesses.

Indeed, the current administration under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule is changing the narrative of the state’s economic growth and development.