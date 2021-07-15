Recently, the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), released the time table where it fixed Wednesday 6th October, 2021 to conduct local council elections in the state.

Chairman of NASIEC, Barrister Ayuba Wandai Usman announced this while addressing journalists at the commission’s headquarters, Democracy House, along Shendam Road, Lafia.

Usman disclosed during the briefing that Governor Abdullahi Sule has graciously approved the sum of N669 million as logistics for the smooth conduct of the election.

He said, “The tenure of the 2018 local government area elected officials expired since May 28, 2021, thereby creating leadership vacuums at the 13 local government areas across the state.

“Ideally, elections to immediately replace out-gone council officials would have been conducted, but logistic issues and many more unforeseen factors combined together to make the election impossible.

“All things being equal, the commission is set to exercise its statutory responsibility of organising, undertaking and supervising elections into LGAs as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended and other relevant laws.”

“The commission has therefore, by the powers conferred on it, fixed October 6 2021, for the chairmanship and councillorship elections across all the 13 LGAs and 147 electoral wards in the state,” he said.

He notes that forms of nomination papers shall be obtained between Thursday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and be delivered on completion, at NASIEC office Lafia between August 2 and Tuesday, August 3 2021.

Some days before NASEIC released the councils polls, Governor Abdullahi Sule, of Nasarawa State, in a speech during a meeting of the APC stakeholders drawn across the state at the Government House, said the state couldn’t conduct council elections last February owing to lack of funds.

“The reason why we couldn’t have election was because of resources. Now we are begining to have the resources to conduct election. We agreed we can go ahead and set the date for elections.

“We have already had some substantial amount of savings now and with that savings, we are going to have local government elections soon.

“We are waiting for NASEIC to announce what day they are going to have elections because they are responsible for it,” he said.

Governor Sule’s commitment for achieving meaningful development of Nasarawa State through this election, has recently given hope for the people to work towards having a formidable structure at the grassroot level after the dissolution of the last council at the expiration of their tenure.

It is therefore crystal clear that the governor has taken a bold step as a true democrat, to ensure genuine democracy at the grassroots level by creating avenue for grassroot participation in the state.

This is because the governor at different fora, assured the people of the state that government does not have affiliation with any candidate, thereby creating a level playing ground for the electorates to freely elect those they feel will represent them well for the sustenance of genuine democracy at the grassroot level.

Governor Sule’s pronouncement at the APC’s stakeholders meeting and the subsequent release of election timetable by NASEIC, has dowsed the anxiety of the would be contestants and the clamour for appointment as Transmission Management Committee (TMC) member or chairman.

With this, the stage is set for all political parties in Nasarawa State to flex their muscles and test their acceptability as a prelude to 2023 general elections.

The die is cast, now all eyes are therefore on NASIEC to conduct a free, fair and credible election to give Governor Sule, a good name and image.

They have no excuse to give for their short coming since the necessary support has been given to them to accomplish the onerous task of conducting councils election.

Local government election serves as an avenue through which people participate in governance. This is done through participation in the electoral processes and decision making in the local communities.

This serves as a medium through which free, fair and credible election forms the benchmark for institutionalising democracy in the state and by extension, the country.

Although democracy is not about election alone, nevertheless, it is very important to have hitch-free elections and transition process, particularly with the grassroots administration.

There is obviously high expectation on the part of Nasarawa State citizens to have local government elections in peace, however, what kills the joy of the process is the over zealousness of politicians seeking election.

To help the governor in quest for free, fair elections, contestants should not regard victory at elections as a matter of life and death and struggle, determined to capture or retain power by all means and at all costs.

The relevant law enforcement agencies like the police and the judicial authorities should live up to expectations by bringing to book persons involved in violence during and after the forthcoming council elections.

Political parties and candidates should oppose violence and discrimination in their campaigns, rallies and conventions.

Violence free politics should be the platform of the political parties. This will bring to end the use of thugs by all groups and politicians.

Political campaigns should be based on issues rather than sentiments. Contestants to the offices of chairmanship and councilorship should refrain from invoking sentiments along ethnic, religious or sectional considerations.

There should be adequate preparation by the electoral commission. This is necessary to ensure free and fair elections. Election plans must be finalised before the election time.

NASIEC should complete and post the register of voters and resolve all claims or objections fairly and expeditiously. Transparent production and distribution of ballots (under the watchful eyes of the opposition) should be ensured.