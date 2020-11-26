By Mon-Charles Egbo

In x-raying the narrative about Nigeria’s rubber stamp legislature, there are two closely-related perspectives that are fundamental.

Firstly, an individual, a group and organizations are rated based on what is known about them. Then secondly, despite the amount of available information, certain persons are inclined to select only those that suit their dispositions. So head or tail, entities are judged objectively or subjectively depending on varying tendencies.

Evidently, there are sufficient information on why the 9th National Assembly is configured to seemingly align with the perceptions of those that dismiss it as a rubber stamp of the executive. Among others, the legislators through the senate president, Ahmad Lawan, have vigourously canvassed that if choosing to have a harmonious relationship with the other arms, primarily for the overall benefits of the masses; is the basis for such negative label, that they are ready to wear it with dignity that Nigeria may work again.

At an event recently Lawan acknowledged that “this relationship is misunderstood by many. Some, out of mischief describe the National Assembly as rubber stamp, some out of misunderstanding. For us, what is utmost in our minds in the ninth Assembly is: how do we work with the executive to make Nigeria better? If the price to pay is the names that we get, then let it be the price, because we believe that Nigerians deserve better service, better infrastructure development in the country and it is difficult if not impossible in this country or indeed in any democracy without understanding and harmony in the way and manner the two arms of government work.”

Because this productive relationship as a corporate vision, was founded with the wisdom of hindsight, Lawan religiously and passionately justifies its overall necessity. At the inception, he had announced that, ‘‘we have a set target and our campaign slogan as a group is to have a Senate and a National Assembly that work for Nigerians. We want Nigerians to benefit from this democracy. And the best way to achieve that is for the government to deliver. This requires that we remain focused as legislators. It requires that we remain united across party lines. We believe that we need to work together regardless of our political platforms. So the Senate and the House of Representatives must work together and we also believe that the executive and the National Assembly must work together”.

Continuing, he reiterated that “if there is need for disagreement in the interest of Nigerians we will disagree with the executive but with dignity and respect. There will not be a Senate which will be a rubber stamp of the Executive under my watch, but a Senate that is highly responsible and committed to those things that work for the country. The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is very clear on what functions the legislature performs and what functions are cut out for the Executive arm of government. The legislature has its own functions well spelt in the constitution and until the constitution is amended and those sections altered, those functions remain valid no matter who is the Senate president or the presiding officer of the Senate. Even if it is not stated clearly in the constitution, there is interdependency between the two arms of government. That is my understanding of separation of powers”.

Then on the consequences of frosty relationship, Lawan hinted that ‘‘I have being in the National Assembly for a very long time to see what the hostility and rancorous relationship can lead to and what good relationship could bring. In 1999 when we were elected, we had rancorous relationship with the government and democracy suffered and at the end of the day, Nigerians lost out. I believe we can disagree but when we disagree, we should be able to talk. Both sides of government are supposed to work for Nigerians.

He further reemphasized that “if you choose to fight, the two arms suffer and the country suffers even more. Because it is not possible for you to fight and yet get something done for the country. I don’t belong to the school of thought of encouraging fighting between the two arms of government. I can tell you I was in opposition for 16 years from 1999 to 2015. I argued and opposed positions that I felt was supposed to be opposed. But I knew the limits of my opposition when the issues before us were issues that would make life better for Nigerians.

And also on his part, the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, reechoed that “it is better to be a rubber stamp and bring progress, than fight the executive without progress. When two elephants fight, the grass suffers. The fact is that the National Assembly is not a rubber stamp. This is a National Assembly that represents the interests of the people .The people of Surulere did not elect me to fight the executive, but to engage and collaborate with stakeholders to bring the dividends of democracy. This is a new dispensation. There will be checks and balances. There will be separation of powers. We will agree with the executive if we have to and we will disagree if we have to. Our watchword is to protect the interests of the Nigerian people. That is the oath that my colleagues and I swore to.”

Instructively since inauguration, the 9th national assembly is yet to be contradicted with unassailable evidence of compromising the independence of the legislature relative to good governance. The rather readily cited incidences are the seamless manner presidential nominees are confirmed and approvals for loans are granted the executive branch. Simply by their dispositions, as long as both arms are not seen ‘fighting’, the national assembly is a “rubber waiting to stamp everything” the executive presents.

But Lawan relentlessly impresses it on Nigerians that provided there are valid details to the effect that the requests to borrow and the other demands are verifiably tied to issues of good governance and service delivery, the national assembly would be willing to consider them favourably, more so as some projects are time-bound and we live in a difficult time. Meanwhile, the executive in the last dispensation requested legislative approval for overseas loan without providing necessary details for-which it was not granted. So today, it is certainly not out of place to cooperate with an executive arm that has shown resolve to relatively do things differently.

Besides, it is within the prerogative of the president of the country to make appointments while the senate only confirms. Constitution does not empower the legislature to expressly withdraw confirmation except there are established breaches. Leadership of EFCC until recently and that of the Customs Service are clear cases of what happens in the event of refusal to confirm. While the 8th senate did not confirm the former, it insisted on the latter wearing official uniform, yet the executive had their way. So, why pick unnecessary quarrels especilly when the laws have not given you strong grounds?

Expectedly however, when the state of insecurity suddenly assumed a more alarming dimension, Lawan was very vocal in indicting the executive of inaction in this regard. Similarly, it does not require elaborate researches to be enlightened about the roles of this assembly in minimizing the impacts and eventually decimating the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyond speaking up, there were calculated and effective leg walks. Both at the national assembly and presidential villa, Lawan and Gbajabiamila held series of interface with critical stakeholders in search of solutions, amid the serious risks of that era. And despite the positions of the executive, national assembly insisted that the Social Investments Programme be reformed for operational effectiveness, and also that the National Directorate for Employment should lead the implementation of the 774, 000 jobs scheme instead of Ministry of Labour.

Again, it refused to recognize the NDDC Management Committee including its budget, until presidency wrote officially to explain why the confirmed Board would not be inaugurated after all. Be it in relation to national security, budget and power sector reforms including general oversight functions, and even certain nominations, the 9th national assembly has always insisted on the executive not just doing the right things but doing them right. So verifiably, national assembly disagrees with the executive whenever necessary and in the interest of the people.

Interestingly also and towards serving the people, there is a joint-committee of the national assembly and the office of the attorney-general of the federation for seamless passage of bills and another joint-committee of the ruling APC, the legislature and the executive periodic engagement on issues of governance. With all these unarguably, the signs for eventual passage of the PIB and Electoral Laws amendments are very spectacular.

But quite regrettably, the prevailing economic hardship in the country is not yet availing the masses the opportunities of reaping tangibly the dividends of this productive relationship, including other germane interventions by the national assembly.

For instance, this collaboration led to reverting to January-December fiscal calendar with the budget processes and procedures streamlined and properly integrated. Equally, there have been successful enactment of three legislations that are very critical to Nigeria’s quick economic stimulation, namely the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (Amendment) Bill, the Finance Bill and the Public Procurement Act (Amendment) Bill. But for the COVID-19 pandemic, these were to cumulatively deliver the projected achievements of the 2020 budget. And then just recently, the Banking and Other Financial Institutions Acts became operational towards sustainable economic revitalization. These are some of the verifiable public information testifying that the federal legislature is indeed loyal to the people and country.

Therefore, the parochial interpretation of the corporate resolve of the 9th national assembly to collaborate with the executive for the overall benefits of the masses, is as misplaced as it is a disservice to the nation. And also because it is borne out of elitist manipulation, partisan sentiments and limited knowledge about the workings of democratic governance, despite available information, there is no proven case of legislative infraction to justify the vilifications. Rather the purveyors either deliberately or ignorantly, manifest lack of knowledge and understanding of one fact. The defining ideology of the 9th national assembly is that the anticipated separation in the roles of the arms of government is not absolute but relative, if truly the people are the ultimate goal of governance.

The legislators are unanimous that there should be a sense of interdependence among the arms where none is unduly diminished. And quite thankfully, Ahmad Lawan by words and actions is firmly-consistent that, “in the laws we enact, in the oversight and representations we undertake, the wellbeing of the Nigerian people will always be our priority”.

Egbo is the print media aide to the Senate President