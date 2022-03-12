While prison may seem like the end of the road for some inmates, it actually is a new beginning for many others. LEADERSHIP Weekend’s investigation has revealed that even in this custodial facility, some inmates are making millions of naira by venturing into productive ventures of their choice.

From available records, these inmates who are currently at the various custodial camps make well over N3.1 million each from the sale of vegetables (water leaf, curry, cucumber, and ugu, among others) from their gardens, as well as from other productive ventures, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has disclosed.

The most outstanding are two inmates who took to agriculture and are currently investing their earnings on their siblings and establishing businesses of choice for their family members, while still in detention.

The public relations officer (PRO) of the Correctional Service and Controller of Corrections, Francis Osagiede Enobore, while fielding questions from LEADERSHIP Weekend about the impressive path toed by the inmates, said one of the outstanding inmates in this regard, Yahaya Yakubu, who is also the breadwinner of his family, was serving a 10-year jail term for conspiracy and culpable homicide and had already served six years.

He said some of the inmates make as much as N3000 a day from their vegetable business.

Enobore said, “The Open Custodial Centre consists of the following divisions: Fishery, poultry, piggery, agronomy, as well as other workshops like mechanical, electrical, carpentry, tailoring and a bread factory recently established to add to the existing skill acquisition programmes geared towards making inmates self -reliant and relevant in the society upon discharge. And this has been of immense relevance economically for the inmates in their post-release from custody because monies realised from such ventures, after paying one-third as revenue to the government, is usually saved for the inmates to start up a new life upon discharge.

An inmate who is engaged in irrigation farming in the Open Custodial Centre said he sometimes makes N2,000 a day in selling vegetables.

Inmates qualified to be sent to Kaduna Open Custodial Centre must be those:

On how the inmate supports his family, Enobore said since he was not married, he supports his mother and younger ones with food from his farms and gives them money too.

“In fact, last year, he paid his younger brother’s WAEC fees,” Enobore said, adding that the inmate himself had expressed his desire to go back to school after prison.

Disclosing that Yakubu was not alone in this stride, Enobore revealed the identity of another bread winner of his family to be Usman Salihi Lawan whose offence is culpable homicide and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, out of which he had served eight years prior to his recommendation to the open camp six years ago, as one who makes between N3000-N4000 daily through farming, too.

The Corrections’ imagemaker said Lawan supports his family with money to revive their businesses at home, and recently sent money for his younger sister to buy a phone after she graduated from Qur’anic School.

Enobore added that Lawan plans to go into the business of selling palm, and had also single handedly bought his pumping machine and sprayer

He recalled that another inmate from the South East who had left the facility was able to acquire houses, bought buses for transportation business as well as household property through the sale of his farm produce.

NCoS spokesman disclosed that the Service had 17 reformation farm centres spread across the country with over 22 tractors where “we produce large quantities of palm oil, rice, maize and other forms of grains, to help minister moral gaps to convicts.”

The agency’s spokesperson further explained that the custodial centres were set up by the authorities of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS). He said, “ the Kaduna Open Custodial Centre, formally known as Kaduna Open Prison Camp, is the only open Custodial Centre in the country. It was established in 1950 by the colonial masters to prepare inmates who are at the verge of being discharged, for a smooth re-integrated into the society. The wisdom behind this is to afford inmates the opportunity of being accepted by members of the public.”

Enobore, however, explained that awaiting trial inmates, who are on the high side in the correctional facilities, are not usually deployed to the farms and other empowerment centres as the NCoS’ mandate revolves only around ensuring the behavioral reorientation and retooling of convicts.

He said: “Custodial camps are borderless environments where inmates who committed crimes (outside sexual offences) are taken after they have served one quarter of their sentences in the various locations of their primary detention. They are transferred to such locations based on the recommendation of officers in charge of their primary locations, to be given monitored freedom – monitored freedom in the sense that they are not entirely free but to a very large extent you don’t see them go about with wardens by their side. They are given relative freedom to see how they can gradually transition to society. Most of them have their families around – they rent houses for their wives and children and pay their school fees, and all that.”

Enobore continued: “This treatment is available in all the skills acquisition facilities. So, we are impacting them. The only challenge we have which I will not stop harping on is the lack of qualified beneficiaries. They are very enthusiastic about it. They are willing to learn. The truth is that we don’t have problems getting the inmates to learn, the problem we have – which I feel I should repeat – is lack of qualified inmates to be trained because we can’t train those that are awaiting trial. When you go to a facility and you hear that close to 87 to 88 per cent of the inmates there are awaiting trial, the question you ask yourself is what kind of training can you properly deploy that would be meaningful in that situation?”

He explained that the farm centres were not all about money making.

“ Like you know, the farm centres are not established essentially to generate revenue; the focus is to train inmates. If I tell you what we gain training them in these vocational centres, I may be overstating the obvious, but you and I know that to close the moral gap in an adult offender, whose character has been tarnished to the point of him deriving pleasure from eating from his sweat, is commendable.

”You will agree with me that more efforts would have been put into it and it means a lot to the socioeconomic stability of the country, peace in the land, providing something for the inmates to fall back on when they leave and many other gains,” he said.

Speaking on other achievements of the NCoS, the image maker remarked that the generous attention of the present administration to the Service, coupled with the doggedness of the acting CG, had provided a recipe for fundamental changes in offenders’ management.

He said this was evidenced in the reinvigorated reformation and rehabilitation programmes in custodial centres across the country, part of which was the multi-million-naira bakery and confectionery unit established in three locations in 2019.

“You are also aware of the remarkable feat in the area of education by our inmates in recent times. In Kaduna State, several inmates enrolled to study various courses at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) campuses in the state. Many enrolled for undergraduate courses while a few others are for postgraduate programmes,” Enobore said, adding that the inmates were enrolled in various fields of study in the faculties of management science, education, law, art, science, and agriculture.