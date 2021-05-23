Arsenal Mikel Arteta says the big positive he will take from Arsenal’s season is the way they stuck together while people inside and outside of the club were trying to hurt them.

Arsenal go into Sunday’s final game of the season against Brighton sitting ninth in the Premier League, but only Manchester City and Manchester United have amassed more points than them since Christmas.

It has been an impressive turnaround since the dark days of November and early December when they went on a run of seven defeats from 10 league games and found themselves just four points off the relegation zone after being beaten 2-1 at Everton on December 19.

Arteta says there were ‘a lot of things’ that contributed to that costly loss of form and believes that there were even people inside the club who were trying to ‘hurt’ the Gunners.

When asked about the positives he could take from what has been a difficult season, Arteta said: “The best thing has been to keep a team, a staff, employees and everybody together.

“In those circumstances when you are not winning and when there are so many people, some inside and some outside trying to hurt.