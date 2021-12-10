Nigeria’s respected elder statesman and former head of service of the federation, Mahmud Yayale Ahmed has said the level of insincerity in the public service of the country is getting worse.

Ahmed stated this yesterday in Abuja while speaking as chairman at the annual conference of the Institute of Administration, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) with the theme, “Tackling Corruption, Improving Security and Rebuilding The Economy of Nigeria: Challenges and Prospect.”

He rated the level of sincerity in the public service at below 10 per cent while noting that as head of service during the Obasanjo regime it was rated at about 20 per cent.

He said the level of insincerity in the management of public affairs is the key problem of the country, adding that if we do not raise the level of sincerity in the management of public sector, we will never be able to get things right.

Meanwhile, the director-general of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Professor Muhammed Tawfiq Ladan said fighting corruption cannot be done by law alone but collective efforts.

He blamed state governors for killing the audit process while calling for resuscitation of the procurement processes to overcome corrupt practices.

Ladan also urged northern governors to team up and resolve the issue of almajiri children in order to avert further security threats in the region.

“One of the key problems we are having is addressing the problem of Almajiri children. You cannot have about 10 million children roaming the street and you can’t address it. We proposed since 1999, in 2000, we resubmitted report again that all that is needed is integrating the Almajiri system into the formal educational system.

“Paying the Mallams remunerations to prevent them from sending them out for begging on the streets. This problem has not been addressed,’ he said.

Preenting a paper titled; “Reversing The Trend of Corruption In Nigeria: Strengthening Institutions and Enforcing the Rule of Law,” the chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanye said all hands must be on deck to combat the menace.

Represented by the director system study and review, ICPC, Abbia Udofia, Owasanye said corruption can be reversed with transparency and accountability in all spheres of public service and swiftly making examples of offenders and defaulters.

“Corrupt individuals are continuously inventive and creative in their schemes therefore Anti-corruption Agencies and Law Enforcement Agencies must explore, adapt, and harness new-age and complex technologies in their operations.