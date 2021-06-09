Widower of a police inspector, Isabella Ntiasagwe, who died last Saturday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia, has accused the centre of negligence.

While speaking to journalists in the Abia State capital, Okalekan Saliu said his wife had been operated on for fibroids last Thursday and appeared stable after the operation.

“But a couple of hours shortly after she was brought out from the theater, she started bleeding profusely and was transfused with nine pints of blood, but all to no avail until she gave up the ghost,” he said.

Saliu said that he has it on good authority that when her condition became worse, the nurses on duty raised the alarm and repeatedly called a doctor to come and attend to her, but he failed to come.

Explaining that he had been married for about six years to the Imo State-born late officer, the distraught proprietor and teacher, added that he had reported the matter to Umuahia police area command.

When contacted, the public relations officer (PRO) of the centre, Darlington Madubuko sought to know whether the matter had been reported to the management, which he said is the appropriate thing to do.

Arguing that the centre has a head who is in control of its affairs, he condemned the attitude of aggrieved people rushing to the press to complain without first letting the presumed offender know about it.