A sculpted body takes a lot of work. With modeling and fitness influencers on the rise, people turn toward advice that helps them build better and stronger physiques. Fad diets are easy to push, but the truth is that there is no quick fix to attaining the perfect body.

Instagram star, Katherine Estrella, is known for her incredibly sculpted body, but she maintains it’s a product of diet and discipline, the two cornerstones of any successful approach.

Estrella is a model and influencer, who has worked exceptionally hard to reach the level that she is at today.

Estrella embarked on her modeling career at the young age of 17. She currently has over 2.5 million Instagram followers and has appeared in countless music videos.

Having moved to New York from the Dominican Republic, Estrella was adamant about making the most of her opportunities and chasing her dreams.

“I came from nothing and was able to build an amazing career,” states Estrella.

“I never took my eye off the ball, and that cultivated a high level of discipline from within,” she added.

Understanding that a solid and healthy regimen could keep her in top physical shape for her modeling career, translated to an excellent understanding of how discipline and diet work together.

“In modeling, your body is everything, and you have to take immaculate care of it,” explains Estrella.

“Discipline helps you make the right choices regarding food and helps you stick to a workout regimen,” she insists.

Estrella understands that we are tempted as a human all the time, and it can be hard to stay off track.

“We are all limited on time, and it’s easy to make the wrong choices,” says Estrella.

“Always keep your goals in mind when distractions pop up. Your goals will keep you disciplined.”

Estrella inspires her followers to do the same. Unafraid to push the boundaries of modeling through creative fashion and motivational posts, Estrella’s discipline is apparent.

She explains: “I wouldn’t be the model I am today without the commitment I’ve made to my lifestyle.”

A top model and influencer, Katherine Estrella’s career is exemplary and a testament to how far discipline can take you.