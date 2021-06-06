Giuliana Infantolino is a celebrated social media star who followed her dream to gain thousands of followers on Instagram.

Talking about her interpretation of dreams, she says, “I think of dreams as ideas that push us till we make them come true. Although this statement can be (and has been) interpreted in completely different ways, I choose to see it in a positive light. It was always my dream to become famous. Although, Instagram has made that possible for almost everyone with a smartphone, the truth is that the basic tenets of success remain the same – honest work gets rewarded.”

Dreams are gravitating visuals. “While success was a great pulling factor,” she continues, “dreaming about success had a stronger pull. The imagery of my dreams was always the same; that I had achieved my goals and had reached a point where I could create content for the love of creating. These daydreams were the part of my active imagination that encouraged me to make the world look at me the way I saw myself in my dreams. The fulfillment pushed me to work hard, be diligent, survive in the face of resistance, and eventually, all my dreams stood in front of me waiting to shake my hands and validate my work with a smile.”

Attributing her success to her childhood, Giuliana Infantolino says, “My childhood in our modest Italian household was simple. The simplicity wasn’t one that many crave for now. It was boredom wrapped in peeling wall paints, bickering siblings and parents who worked hard to maintain their and our sanity. I think that’s when I started dreaming, hoping to find my escape in them. However, these dreams became more than little dents in the fabric of my reality. Their hold on me started to grow. Thankfully, I could take advantage of that factor since I was born seven years shy of the millennium and was still in my 20s when social media became ‘The It of all Its’.”

As her dream to soar becomes real, here’s wishing Giuliana Infantolino all the best.