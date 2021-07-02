Following a year of renovation and closure owing to the global pandemic, Institut Francais in Abuja is reopening its library this Saturday.

The newly renovated space will feature over 300 new French and English texts acquisitions for the delight of its language students, Nigerian and diplomat visitors.

The agency in collaboration with the African Artists Foundation, Lagos has also curated an exhibition entitled “At Home’ that explores activities within the home that facilitates education and enjoyment.

The titular exhibition forms the basis of it the Institut’s July/August cultural programme, alongside other series of multidisciplinary activities scheduled by the center for the summer, including a conversation with the exhibition curator Sogbesan Oluwatoyin with the founder of Photocarrefour, a photography gallery, Tersoo Gundu, on The Role of Photography in Documenting the Home.