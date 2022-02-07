The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has assured the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) have partnered to increase insurance adoption while raising awareness of compulsory insurances.

This, they said, will boost insurance penetration level in the country.

The president of CIIN, Sir Muftau O. Oyegunle gave this assurance at a Courtesy visit of NCRIB council to the institute on February 2nd, 2022.

Speaking, the president of NCRIB, Mr Rotimi Edu, explained that, the reason for the council visit was to pay homage and seek the support of the institute in driving his thrust of office which includes; promoting compliance of compulsory insurances; elevate the quality of professionalism in insurance broking, boost insurance adoption, amongst others.

Edu, while congratulating Sir Oyegunle on his recent Doctorate Degree in Insurance, commended the leadership role of CIIN in the industry, especially; on the establishment of the College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM).

He emphasised that partnering with the institute will greatly help accelerate insurance awareness through improved education, sensitisation programmes and trainings across the country.

In his response, Oyegunle congratulated Edu as the 21st president of NCRIB and expressed optimism in his capacity to deliver effectively.

