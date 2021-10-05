Africa Polling Institute (API), an independent, non-profit research institute, on Monday organised a ‘train the trainers’ workshop for its upcoming poverty profile and social survey for Nigeria.

The two-day workshop done in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) had participants drawn from the 36 states and the FCT in attendance.

Prof. Bell Ihua, Executive Director, API, said the aim of the survey was to gather accurate data that would assist the government and policy makers in coming up policies that would better the lives of the citizens.

He added that the research population which would be scientifically selected, would capture six local government areas in each states and the FCT.

According to him, the institute was out to collecting credible data that was locally generated in the country, in other to support policy makers and non-state actors.

“The essence of today’s training the trainers workshop is to train the field managers and supervisors on two major surveys that API is leading for the country, which are funded by the UNDP.

“The first survey is the poverty profile survey and the second survey is the Nigeria social survey.

“The poverty profile survey looks at the realities faced by the poor in the country and it is a survey that looks into the challenges faced by the poor in the country.

“We know that the poor are facing some challenges, however, COVID-19 came last year and further exacerbated the situation of the poor, so this survey is to collect data that looks into what the challenges the poor are facing.

“The second one has to do with different sectors, the health sector, water sanitation, climate change, personal economy, living conditions, its just different social issues that Nigerians face,” he said.

He said that findings from the survey would be beneficial to the masses as it would help them make their opinions known to the government.

“At the end of day, the findings from this study will help policy makers and it will be passed on to the government and key stakeholders to know what Nigerians think about some of the policies they are putting out and some of the work they are doing,” he added.

Mr Olugbenga Ogunmefun, Director of Research, API, said that the survey would help the government at all levels to key into the data for their poverty alleviation programmes.

“There are numerous facts and figures that are out all of the place, but we really want to get into the heart of the matter and speak with those at the bottom of the pyramid both in the urban and rural communities in Nigeria.

“And we want to do it scientifically, getting the facts and figures right, not speculation, not anti-critique of the government not doing it right, we want that information gotten from the people,” he said.

Ms Blessing Sampaul, a participant from Abia State, said the training would enable them to be able to gather first hand information from the masses and not assume on hearsay.

“We will be going to the field, we want to hear from them to know the poverty line of the country and be able to know what they need and at the end of the day it will be of benefit them,” she added.