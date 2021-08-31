Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) has said supply chain disruptions can hamper development and lead to the collapse of the country ‘s critical sectors.

The institute said supply chain management excellence is critical to the success of a company and national development as lack of transparency and corruption in procurement affects development and citizens. It said the losses to corruption are so enormous and estimated in billions of naira every year.

The registrar, CIPSMN, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, during the institute’s 2021 Group B induction ceremony of new members said in today’s lean and highly demanding world, ensuring continuity is very key and hinges on efficient supply chain management.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “The importance of proper risk management in the supply chain becomes evident when natural disasters like the eruption of Ebola, Lassa fever, COVID-19 pandemic, a volcano in Iceland, the tsunami in Japan, and flooding in Thailand stop the production of vehicles or the supply of computer hard discs.

“The supply chain profession trumps other disciplines in the light of the many opportunities and risks, shareholders and leadership understand the utmost importance of supply chain excellence and value for money.”

Speaking further, he said corruption kills the development spirit. Aliyu said nothing is as destructive to a society as the rush to make quick money, which makes fools of those who can work honestly and constructively.

“What is required is a market economy built around the rule and strong state that does not allow a free ride for uncivilized capitalism aimed at immediate benefit at all cost,” he said.

He also stressed the need for highly trained and truly certified procurement personnel to handle the function professionally.