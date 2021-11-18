The Institute of Directors (IoD) is seeking the support of LEADERSHIP Group Limited on its corporate governance drive.

This is as the Institute has concluded arrangements to hold a national conference in Abuja next week between 23 and 24, November, 2021, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Speaking during a visit to the LEADERSHIP corporate office, yesterday, the chairman, national organisation IoD, Dr Alhaji Lamis Dikko, said the conference’s theme: “Creating the Future: Deepening Corporate Governance Practice through Multisectoral and Multigenerational Collaborations,” resonates with the present global demand for the inclusiveness of young generation directors and entrepreneurs in ensuring quality, effectiveness and accountability in order to accelerate corporate governance in both the private and public sector.

The conference, Dikko further revealed, is designed to attract professionals who will drive pivotal discussions at the conference, encourage young directors and entrepreneurs to display sound corporate governance in their businesses, and to seek mentorship, networking and expansion of their knowledge of corporate governance.

The conference will highlight the need for the inclusion of young, millennial directors in corporate governance as a means of improving the practice of sound corporate governance in both the private and public sector spaces in Nigeria.

It will have prominent political and private and public enterprise personalities as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; head of civil service, Folashade Yemi-Esan, and minister of Labour and Employment, Mr Chris Ngige, in attendance. Other attendees include, chairman of BUA, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu; chairman AF Holdings, Mr. Austin Agulu; Mr. Etok Ikpe, chief executive officer, Auto Check Africa; Nkemdilim Nwajide Enwo, member of the institute and CEO of Future Software Services Limited; and serial entrepreneur, youth mobiliser and consummate banker, Mr. Tony Elumelu.

The two-day conference divided into four different sessions will address four subthemes: The Nexus Between Young Directors, Entrepreneurial Development and National Economy Recovery and Growth; A Look at Millennial Directors Potentials, The Place of Technology in Corporate Governance; Corporate Governance and the Challenge of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Failures, Description for Entrepreneurs; and Driving Strong Corporate Governance Standards in Public and Private Sector Partnership.

The editor-in-chief and senior vice chairman, LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group, Azu Ishiekwene, lauded conference’s focus on the younger generation directors and entrepreneurs, as it attempts to to correct some of the congenital problems we have had over the years, especially in a population where young people make up about its 60 to 65 per cent. That’s a lot.”

Noting the creative buzz of the present times occurring among younger generation despite challenges, Ishiekwene commended the institute for ensuring that while they are young and agile, the younger generation’s energies would be channeled to positive things.

An international institute of 38 years, IOD membership is open to all directors, young or old, and in both public and private sector. However, with the National Assembly’s recent passing of a bill to transform the institute into a chartered institute of directors, it will when signed into law make the directorship a professional practice, and require all businesses, family businesses included have a board of directors.

Since its creation, the IOD via its conference has been instrumental in galvanizing government action into the implementation of a committee on the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) based on the conference’s address and advise on the nation’s unpreparedness for the continental agreement, with two members of IOD as part of the committee. It also played a role in the development of the capacities of public sector directors’ capacities in many states across Nigeria, including Kaduna and Lagos states.